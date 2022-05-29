A brewery in Singapore is selling a new type of beer with an unusual ingredient. And, believe it or not, it has to do with sewage. The specialty beer is called NewBrew, and it's manufactured from a liquid that is recycled from sewage, purified, and pumped back into Singapore's water supply. The drink, which is available at shops and bars, was launched by Singapore's water agency, PUB. The authorities thought it would be a fantastic idea to branch out into recyclable beer and, in the process, raise awareness about the country's water scarcity issues, and the creative methods it has devised to address them.





According to PUB, a can of NewBrew has “everything you'd expect in a great-tasting beer”, and 95 percent of the ale is made of Newater, Singapore's “very own ultra-clean and high-grade recycled water”. PUB adds that the beer is “perfectly wholesome and safe for drinking”.





PUB shared another post on Instagram, a video, where it talks to a few beer lovers on how NewBrew tastes like. While one person says it has a “floral” taste, another adds it's very “refreshing”.





Watch the video here to know more about the beer and how it's produced:





According to report in ANI, the beer has a “smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste”, and is made using the “finest ingredients such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway”.

What is your take on brewing beer with sewage water? Do let us know in the comments below.