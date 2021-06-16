There's something so familiar and nostalgic about ice cream. A single bite can send us back to our childhood when we gorged on ice lollies, ice cream scoops and ice cream sandwiches without a second thought in mind. However, not every ice cream is meant to cater to just children. There are a unique bevy of flavours available in the markets, which are intended exclusively for adults. Take this beer ice cream for instance. A Belgian ice cream brand decided to take the adult audience in their stride by creating a unique ice cream made with beer.





Yes, you heard us right - the Hopopop organic fruit ice cream brand has partnered with Houppe beer to create a brand-new ice cream made with beer, and named it 'Houppopop'. Take a look:

(Also Read: Immunity-Boosting Chyawanprash Ice Cream Goes Viral And Twitter Doesn't Want A Bite)





"How about a very Belgian new flavour, made with the truly exceptional beer from @lahouppebrasserie. Ladies and gentlemen of Instagram, please welcome the brand new Houppopop! Cheers," they wrote in the caption of the post. According to the brand's official website, the ice cream contains 2.8% alcohol and is thus not to be consumed by children.





The idea of the ice cream made with beer was a hit with users. "Excellent! Super original," wrote one user while another commented, "Bravo."





Interestingly, this was not the first time that the brand had mentioned an ice cream made with beer. In April 2020, they had revealed on social media that they were launching a new beer ice cream. Although it was a prank then, the excitement it generated caused the brand to rethink and make it an actual product. Take a look at their original post:

(Also Read: This Environment-Friendly Ice Cream Made From Insects Is Going Viral. Will You Try It?)





"It aroused a certain enthusiasm on social networks and the two brands meet. April 2021,one year later, the tests are conclusive, the Houppe will be iced with citrus fruits to offer an original and festive ice cream stick. A real adult ice cream. We hope you like it," they revealed on the official website.





What did you think of the unique ice cream? Would you try this interesting treat? Tell us in the comments below.