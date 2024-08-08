The Karnataka government has issued a directive to allow bars, hotels, clubs and other licensed establishments to stay open till 1 am daily. The directive is dated July 29, 2024, and has been issued by the State Urban Development Department. It concerns establishments within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This extension of operating hours is meant to be a boost for the city's nightlife. It is also expected to increase revenue for the government, as per reports.

Also Read: This Bengaluru Bar Was Just Named The Best Bar In India For 2024





According to the notification, bars, clubs, hotels, and restaurants in Karnataka's capital city can now serve food and beverages, including liquor, until 1 am every day. For those holding CL-4 (licence to clubs), CL-6 (A) (star hotel licences), CL-7 (hotels and boarding houses licences), and CL-7D (hotels and boarding houses licences owned by persons belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes), the permitted operating hours are 9 am to 1 am. Those with a CL-9 (refreshment room or bar) license can operate from 10 am to 1 am.





The extension of operating hours (till 1 am) was mentioned during the state budget address by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February. He had said that it would be applicable to shops and businesses in Bengaluru, along with 10 other municipal corporation areas.

Also Read: Discover The Best Of Bengaluru: Top 15 Bars And Pubs Not To Miss On Your Bar Crawl