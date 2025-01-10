2025 is here, and with it comes a wave of fresh excitement for food lovers! India's culinary scene is constantly evolving, brimming with new menus, creative fusion experiments, and boundary-pushing flavours. From reviving regional treasures to embracing global influences, there's something for every palate to explore. Food festivals, in particular, have become the perfect playground for chefs and diners alike, celebrating the country's rich and diverse food culture. Ready to indulge in all things delicious? Let's dive right in!

Delhi-NCR

Punjab Grill Celebrates The Legacy of Indian Kebabs ‘Kebab Di Kahaniya'

Punjab Grill brings its much-awaited festival, Kebab Di Kahaniya, which celebrates the evolution of kebabs. The festival features an exquisite selection of kebabs, each crafted with care and passion to offer a journey through India's rich culinary landscape. You can expect several dishes including succulent Bihari Dabba Chicken, inspired by the Champaran region of Bihar, slow-cooked in earthen pots sealed with dough to lock in rich flavours and juices and The Quinoa Kaladi Kebab - a unique vegetarian creation, featuring Kaladi cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, offering a tangy, cheese-filled experience that pairs perfectly with the crispness of quinoa.





For seafood lovers, the Black Garlic Prawns deliver jumbo prawns marinated in black garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs, cooked in the traditional tandoori style. The Kalmi Kebab, made with Chatkara chicken and marinated with Gongura leaves, offers a tangy, bitter-sweet flavour, evoking the essence of ancient Indian flavours. The Tempeh Roll brings together Indonesian and Indian influences, with crispy fried tempeh, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs wrapped in a tortilla.

The Chapli Kebab, originating from the British Raj era, offers a delicate balance of freshly ground spices and tender meat, making it a perfect fusion of old and new. To conclude the culinary journey, guests can indulge in the Chenna Poda, a popular Odia dessert with a subtle tangy sweetness, offering a delightful finish to the meal.





Where: All Delhi NCR and Mumbai restaurants





When: 5th January to 16th February

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida Introduces An Enticing Culinary Experience With Its Lohri Week Celebration

Step into the heart of Punjab as Spice Art at Crown Plaza brings the warmth and vibrancy of the harvest festival to life with its Lohri Week Celebration. Guests can indulge in the authentic flavours of traditional Punjabi cuisine in a rustic, village-inspired setting. Relish Amritsari Fish and paneer Tikka for starters, followed by hearty mains like Sarson ka Saag and Makki ki Roti, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, Chole Bhature, and Baingan Bharta. Top off your meal with indulgent Punjabi sweets like Gur ka Halwa, Til Laddoo, and Pinni. Moreover, sip on Lassi, Thandai, and Masala Chai to complement the flavours of the season.





Where: Chowk Institutional Green, Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201306





When: 3rd - 14th January 2025





The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel Presents An Exquisite Jamavar Pop-Up At Diya

Prepare to explore a world of culinary opulence as Mumbai's Jamavar takes over Diya at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. Sous Chef Virendra Singh's menu will transport diners across India, from the succulent Raan-e-Jamavar and creamy Murgh Tikka Makhani to the coastal decadence of Malabar Pomfret Curry. Complementing these signature dishes are Diya's beloved creations like Tandoori Jhinga and Majlisi Kebab. The experience will feature Indian instrumental music and a themed ambience, enhancing the luxurious dining experience.





Where: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residence, National Highway 8, Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002





When: January 20th to 26th, 2025





Explorers Club Comes To Gurugram with a Weekend of Spirits, Music & Food

Mark your calendars for an exciting start to the new year as Explorers Club arrives at DLF World Tech Park, Gurugram. This year, the festival introduces an incredible blend of curated spirits, and culinary delights. With a lineup of premium gin, tequila, whisky, rum, liqueurs, AND more, guests are invited to explore a world of luxury flavors. Expect to sip on homegrown and international brands like El Cristiano Tequila, Bushmills Whiskey, Camikara Rum, Don Julio Tequila, Roku Gin, Samsara Gin, SKYY Vodka, and the iconic Old Monk, among others.





Catering to every palate, Explorers Club features an array of food. From the country's go-to restaurants like Kofuku and Burma Burma to the finest home kitchens serving up flavors rooted in tradition, such as Vietnam-ease Caphe and Mood Kitchen, the festival is a gastronomic paradise. But that's not all; the star of the food curation is a BBQ lover's dream! At a signature pit, guests can enjoy a grilled, smoky winter brunch while sipping on classic cocktails. Coffee aficionados will have the opportunity to explore the dedicated Coffee Souk, featuring artisanal brands like First Coffee, Kaffa, and Bili Hu, curated carefully to ensure there's something for everyone to sip on.





Where: DLF World Tech Park, Gurugram





When: 11th and 12th January, 2025

Photo: Explorers Club







Bangalore:

Enjoy A Week-Long Persian Food Festival At Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru

Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru's dining restaurant Cosmo is hosting a week-long Persian food festival. In collaboration with Chef Mona Poordaryaeinezhad, the festival will showcase the diverse and rich flavours of Persian cuisine, presenting an array of traditional dishes crafted with authentic ingredients such as aromatic saffron, tangy pomegranate paste, and zesty dried lemon.





The menu begins with flavorful starters like Joojhe Kebab and Kobeda Kebab, paired with hearty soups and delectable sides. The main course includes Kofta Kebab, Flafil, Flafil Abadan, Mahi Aflatoon, Koresh Khalal Badam, and Morg Zeerishk, each showcasing the depth of Persian flavours. To further elevate the menu, there are additional offerings including Megu Dopyaza, Dal Sumac, Kuresh Batanjan, Koresh Bamiyan, Morg Zeerish Polo, Bagli Polo, and Dill-infused Polo. With an exquisite menu catering to vegetarians and non-vegetarians, the Persian food festival promises to be an unforgettable culinary experience, offering a unique glimpse into Iran's cultural heritage. With its diverse array of traditional dishes and authentic ingredients, this festival is a must-visit for food enthusiasts in Bangalore.





Where: Cosmo, Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru, 43/4, Bellary Rd, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560092





When: 10th January- 19th January

Photo: Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru