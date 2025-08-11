Bhagyashree is a self-confessed foodie and often treats her followers to glimpses of her delicious culinary adventures. The actress has now shared what her mornings look like at the breakfast table. In a picture posted on her Instagram Stories, she presented a wholesome Arugula and Feta Frittata, a golden omelette crowned with fresh arugula leaves and a generous crumble of white cheese, likely feta or goat cheese. The greens and creamy topping hinted at a delightful mix of tangy and rich flavours, perfectly complementing the soft, fluffy eggs. Captioning it "My mornings began with a healthy meal," Bhagyashree set the tone for a nutritious start to the day.





Take a look at Bhagyashree's morning delight:

But her morning didn't end there. The next photo on her Instagram stories features a stack of fluffy pancakes. The scrumptious delights were lightly dusted with powdered sugar and garnished with a purple orchid. The text below the treats reads, "And then I changed the narrative to yummiest," suggesting Bhagyashree's enjoyable foodie experience for the day.

Bhagyashree also shares recipes for various foods while highlighting the key benefits of them. Previously, on Akshay Tritiya, the veteran star dropped a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. In one of them, she disclosed a mouth-watering recipe of Bajre Ka Kheech passed down by her mother-in-law, who accompanied the diva while shooting the video.





Bhagyashree's mother-in-law was heard sharing in Hindi, "On the day of Akha Teej, we definitely make millet kheech at our place". Click here to read the full recipe.





Before that, Bhagyashree was seen relishing homemade pav bhajis made by her doting father-in-law. In a video shared by her on Instagram, she showcases her father-in-law cooking the beloved Maharashtrian street dish - pav bhaji in the kitchen. In the clip, she can be heard asking him, "Kya bana rahe ho, papa?" To which he replies, "Pav bhaji," leaving her to mention with a smile, "Father-in-law making pav bhaji for me." The video includes close-up shots of preparing the bhaji on the stove, leaving us hungry. She captioned the moment as "Food for heart and soul. Total Bambaiya style." Read here to know more.





Bhagyashree's foodie delights are surely unmissable.