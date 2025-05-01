Bhagyashree is a foodie, and there is no doubt about it. In her weekly food series, the veteran star-turned-food vlogger constantly shares scrumptious recipes for an array of healthy food items. Her recent exploration was all about the festival of prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya. She dropped a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, and in one of them, she was heard disclosing a mouth-watering traditional recipe of Bajre Ka Kheech. In the clip, she says, “Sankalp, jaap, daan, bhav aur bhakti se sampurn hai Akshay Tritiya. Naye karya ki shuruyat - dudh, dahi aur shakkar kheer ka daan, Kuber Laxmi Puroshottam ki aradhna aur yahi prarthana ki sukh, shanti, samriddhi se bhara rahe ghar ka bhandar. (Akshay Tritiya is completed with resolve, chanting, donation, feeling and devotion. Beginning of new work - donation of milk, curd and sweet kheer, worship of Kuber Lakshmi Puroshottam and prayers are offered to keep the storehouse of the house filled with happiness, peace and prosperity).”





Bhagyashree was also accompanied by her mother-in-law, who then mentioned, “Akha Teej ke din apne yaha Bajre ka kheech jaroor banta hai (On the day of Akha Teej, we definitely make millet kheech at our place),” revealing the traditional practice of preparing the dish to mark the occasion.

Watch the full post below:

Afterward, as the video progressed, Bhagyashree shared the recipe for preparing Bajre Ka Kheech.





Initially, she can be seen thoroughly washing the bajre (pearl millet) and then soaking them in water for an hour. She says, “Bajre ko ek ghanta paani mein bhigokar phir paani nikal dete hai. (Soak the millet in water for an hour and then drain the water.)”





After filtering the water, she makes a smooth paste of the millet in a mixer grinder. “Bajre ko phir mixi mein pees lete hai thora sa dardara (Grind the millet in the mixer by keeping some pieces a bit intact),” Bhagyashree states.





The actress then instructs, “Phir paani mein daalkar usey ubal dete hai pakke moong ke sath. (Then put it in water and boil it along with green moong.)”





In the end, she adds a bit of turmeric powder and salt as per taste and leaves it for cooking for sometime. “Bass isey khub pakne dijiye (Let it cook for sometime),” she concludes.





That's it, the bajre ka kheech is ready to savour with badi aur imli ka paani.





“Bajre ka kheech is something that is made in our home on Akshay Tritiya. It is said to be the harbinger of prosperity. Do try making this and have it with badi and imli ka paani,” reads an excerpt from her caption alongside the video.





This is not the first time Bhgayashree showcased her culinary skills. A month ago, she shared the recipe for eggless mango cake and left her drooling over the summer delight. The veteran star wrote in the caption, "#Tuesdaytipswithb: Mango Time !!! Enjoy the rich goodness of mangoes while they last.” Click here to read the full story.





We are quite delighted by Bhagyashree's recipes. Aren't you?