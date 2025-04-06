Bhagyashree's love for food is no secret. Like many of us, a meal becomes even more special for the actress when it is prepared by a loved one. This time, it was her father-in-law, Panna Lalchand Dassani, who took charge of the kitchen. Can you guess what he made? A beloved Maharashtrian street dish - pav bhaji. The actress shared a video on Instagram, capturing her father-in-law cooking the dish in the kitchen. In the brief clip, Bhagyashree can be heard asking, "Kya bana rahe ho, papa? (What are you making, father?)" To which he proudly replies, "Pav bhaji." She then says with a smile, "Father-in-law making pav bhaji for me."

The video also includes close-up shots of the bhaji simmering on the stove, with vegetables like cauliflower, peas and potatoes visible. The text overlay on the video reads: "Food for heart and soul. Total Bambaiya style." Take a look:

Last month, Bhagyashree treated herself to pani puri at Chandigarh airport. The actress shared a video of the indulgent moment on Instagram. In the clip, the vendor is seen skillfully preparing the pani puris – starting by tapping on the crisp, golden puris to create the perfect opening. He then fills them with a generous mixture of spiced potatoes and peas, before dipping each one into a large pot of tangy, flavoured water. Within seconds, he hands over a loaded puri to Bhagyashree, and she takes a bite. Read the full story here.





Before this, Bhagyashree enjoyed the quintessential fafda-jalebi combo in Gujarat. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen sitting on a table with a golden pile of crispy fafda and a plate of shiny, syrupy jalebis in front. We could also spot a small bowl of fried green chillies and some kind of chutney on the table. The side note read, "Mouth-watering ho gaya! Mooh mein jalebi fafda dal diya! Beginning Monday mornings with majja!"







We await more mouthwatering foodie updates from Bhagyashree.