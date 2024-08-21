Bhagyashree's culinary tales have a fanbase of its own. The actress often shares her food adventures on social media, which are delightful. In her latest addition to the "Tuesday Tips with B" series, Bhagyashree highlighted a millet that seems to have disappeared from our plate. Can you guess what it is? It is amaranth, also known as rajgira in India. She said, "A nutrition-filled millet with vitamins & minerals like potassium, magnesium manganese, choline, and lysine which helps to absorb calcium for building strong bones. It also has iron and folate which is great for pregnant women as well as lactating mothers and this is the only millet which has muscle-building protein. So, tell me what is it? It is rajgira aka Amaranth. I remember, my mother used to feed me these rajgira laddus. Our country offers varieties of millets other than wheat but maybe we have forgotten to use them. However, now because of the gluten intolerance phenomenon, we have remembered these forgotten millets again. So, today's Tuesday tip is to add rajgira to your diet and make your family strong and healthy."

Also Read: Alanna Panday's Elegant Birthday Celebration Was All About Pearls, Bows And All-White Cake

See the full video here:

Social media users have given the video a thumbs-up, with many praising Bhagyashree for her health advice. One user said, "Your health tips are always awesome and you look very beautiful as usual."

Another added, "It's good for kids also..... Instead of giving chocolates, make a habit of eating Rajgira laddu, chikki or Rajgira dates rolls etc."

Someone else commented, "You are the best health coach."

Interested in making the rajgira laddus at home, some people asked for the recipe for the dish, "Any recipe for preparing this delicious laddu?"

Also Read: Make Nutritious Millets Bhakri Using These Kitchen Secrets - Nutritionist Shares

In her previous "Tuesday Tips with B" post, Bhagyashree shared a green juice recipe for glowing skin. The actress showed the process of making the green juice on Instagram. To make a smooth and cool juice, she combined the spinach, coriander, celery, and amla juice in a mixer and then filtered the mixture through a sieve. Talking about its benefits, she said that the juice is packed with nutrients and antioxidants and the ingredients of the drink work together to boost overall health and skin radiance. The caption of her post read, "A glass in the morning will keep your skin glowing. Skin benefits, gut boosting properties and immunity. This green juice has it all. Try it."

Will you add rajgira to your diet? Let us know.