Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, recently celebrated her 29th birthday in style. And, her Instagram posts give us a glimpse into the fairytale-like celebration. The new mom's birthday photoshoot was elegant, with a pastel pink colour scheme, pearls and bows. The focal point was her stunning birthday cake – an all-white masterpiece with the words "twenty nine" written on it with white icing. The cake was decorated in delicate ribbons and paired with glasses of drinks, creating a classy and aesthetic setup. A picture showed her taking a slice of cake on her plate and we caught a glimpse of what looked like vanilla-flavoured goodness, topped with white and subtle baby pink icing. It was almost too beautiful to eat!

In another photo, Alanna Panday was seen holding a clear glass tied with a bow in the handle, adding to the whimsical theme of the celebration. The decorations, food, and presentations all came together to create a Bridgerton-inspired party, perfect for the birthday girl's special day.

If cakes are an important part of your celebrations as well, here are some simple cake recipes you can make for your loved ones:

Carrot Cake

It is made with grated carrots, nutmeg, cinnamon, and sometimes raisins or almonds. This cake, with its cream cheese icing on top, has just the right amount of sweetness and warmth. Recipe inside.

Rich Chocolate Cake

Savour the luscious, chocolatey taste of a rich chocolate cake with layers of creamy chocolate icing and a moist chocolate sponge. Read the recipe here.

Marble Cake

It blends vanilla and chocolate to give you the finest of both worlds. Do you want the recipe? Read it here.

Victoria Sponge Cake

The Victoria sponge cake is a classic British dessert made of light, fluffy sponge cake layered between sweet jam and whipped cream. Here's a detailed recipe.

Red Velvet Cake

Be it a birthday or a family get-together, this classic dessert can never go wrong. The cheese layering amp up the flavours. Read the recipe here.



