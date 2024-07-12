Bhagyashree is a true blue foodie. She often shares fascinating recipes on Instagram, taking us on a culinary ride. Her food ventures almost always come with a healthy twist. But, just like us, she sometimes indulges in the guilty pleasure of cheat days. On Thursday, the actress went on a dinner date with her husband, Himalaya Dasani, and ditched the healthy platter for the special night. Instead, she treated her taste buds to a thick-crust pepperoni pizza, layered with creamy, gooey cheese. The bread was perfectly baked to a golden-brown texture and topped with basil leaves. It looked just too yummy to resist. Displayed on the table was a bowl of chilli flakes, coupled with a cold beverage. Safe to say, Bhagyashree's "weekend began early." Take a look:

Like Bhagyashree, you can enjoy pizzas at home with these five delicious recipes. Check them out:

1. Pepperoni Pizza

This is the easiest and best of basics, to be honest. Pepperoni slices will hit your taste buds from the first bite. Drizzled with cheese and spices, the pizza is perfect for a Sunday stay-in treat. Here's the recipe.

2. Margherita Pizza

Are you a cheese aficionado? Then what's stopping you from making Margherita pizza? To prepare this classic dish, all you need is white mozzarella cheese (loads and loads of it), tomatoes, and basil leaves. Find the recipe here.

3. Chicken Pizza

Give wings to your Italian dream by taking a bite of the juicy chicken chunks, infused with melt-in-your-mouth cheese. Need some spice? Just sprinkle chilli flakes, and you're good to go! Check out the full recipe here.

4. Vegetarian Pizza

To enjoy the goodness of pizza without compromising on health, make a vegetarian pizza. Add fresh veggies like beetroot, capsicum, carrots, and mushrooms to the flatbread, and indulge in the delicious harmony of cheese and nutrients. Check out the recipe here.

5. Paneer Nanza Pizza

Crispy naan is used as the base for Paneer Nanza Pizza instead of the traditional crust. Chunky fried paneer pieces are placed on top. The result? A super-crispy, and of course, cheesy delight! Here you go with the recipe.