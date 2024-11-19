Bhagyashree's foodie tales never fail to delight her social media family. The actress not only shares glimpses of the meals she enjoys but also treats her followers to quick and easy recipes. On Monday, she dropped another mouth-watering update on her Instagram Stories. The actress uploaded a snap featuring a wholesome Indian thali. The thali included a variety of dishes such as gravy aloo sabzi, cowpea beans sabzi, palak dal, methi sabzi, aloo chokha, and what appeared to be soya chaap in gravy. Jowar chapati, a bread topped with black and white sesame seeds, mirchi chutney, and sides of sliced cucumbers and onions were also visible on the plate. The vibrant spread was a true treat for the eyes and taste buds. “The perfect meal,” wrote Bhagyashree in her caption and we totally agree.





Bhagyashree frequently shares tasty yet healthy recipes through her "Tuesday Tip with B" series on Instagram. Not too long ago, she introduced us to her favourite protein-rich snack that can be used as a substitute for butter in sandwiches. The actress' caption read, "A protein snack that can be enjoyed on its own, used as a butter substitute in sandwiches or rolls, or served as a dip. It's super healthy, offering both energy and taste. Make some and keep it in the fridge for a couple of days. P.S. Important tips for making creamy hummus: remove the skin from the chole, and add ice while blending at the end."





“Ye mera sabse pasandida protein hai - hummus. Smooth hummus banane ke liye aaj main aapko ek aasan Tuesday tip deti hu. [This is my favourite protein - hummus. Today, I will give you an easy Tuesday tip to make smooth hummus],” Bhagyashree said in the clip. Click here to check out the star's protein-packed hummus recipe.





We simply love Bhagyashree's foodie updates.