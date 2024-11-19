Masaba Gupta's foodie updates always get our attention. While she is unapologetic about her indulgences, she's also refreshingly candid about her healthy treats. She recently posted an Instagram story to give us a glimpse into what she usually eats in the mornings. This was shared in the context of her being "40 days postpartum," which she discussed in another Instagram story. She specifically shared details about her "breakfast porridge situation". Masaba starts her days with a variety of nourishing ingredients. They include oats, melon, sunflower and pumpkin seeds powder and dry-roasted khus powder. All of these are boiled with almond milk to make her porridge - which seems to be a convenient way to get many nutrients in a single dish.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ masabagupta

Masaba had also recently posted about a sweet moment of indulgence. In the photo shared on Instagram, we saw a serving tray with a bowl of vanilla ice cream and a plate with what seems to be a slice of dark chocolate cake. She captioned it, "I just reward myself these days. Highly recommend." Full article here.





Before this, Masaba once shared a carousel post on Instagram detailing what she eats on a "really good day". She gave us insights into each of her meals and also mentioned that she follows the "80/20" rule. She wrote, "The 80/20 rule is golden for me. 80% of the time it's great, nutritious food and the rest of the time - BRING On THE [emojis for a pastry, French fries, pizza and burger] - cos I love it all." Click here to read the complete story.

