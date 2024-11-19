Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow, has become a must-visit spot for eminent personalities travelling to the city. From Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Aamir Khan to Jenna Fischer, Bungalow has been constantly hitting the headlines for all good reasons. And, this time Hollywood icon Sarah Jessica Parker paid a visit to the restaurant. Amazing right? The acclaimed chef shared a video on Instagram featuring the actress and television producer. In the clip, Sarah was learning the making of Rajnigandha incense along with Vikas, and her facial expressions proved her enthusiasm for the culinary fusion at the restaurant. She then enjoyed exploring the artistic offerings of the restaurant.

Sarah Jessica Parker also paid her respect to Vikas Khanna's sister, Radhika Khanna, who passed away due to multiple organ failure in 2022 at 48. Following the incense-making session, she hugged the chef, revealing her grateful experience there. “The Quintessential NEW YORKER. Sarah Jessica Parker. Rajnigandha + Incenses + Light + Cuisine + Culture,” read the caption.

A couple of days ago, Aamir Khan was spotted making sweet Sheermal at Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow. It was a delightful moment when Vikas hosted a reception for the Oscar-nominated film Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at his New York restaurant, and the “perfectionist” of Bollywood participated in a Sheermal making competition with a 'Bungalow' member, Mysha Rizvi. For those who don't know, Sheermal is a traditional flatbread infused with the distinctive flavour of saffron, crafted from a blend of flour, ghee, salt, and sugar. Chef Khanna posted glimpses from the evening captured in a video on his Instagram handle, where the actor can be seen rolling the dough to prepare the dish with utmost perfection. Aamir's joy during the competition was palpable, even though he lost to Mysha. Sharing the clip, Vikas wrote, “Today we had the most amazing competition of making “BEST SHEERMAL” between Aamir Khan & Mysha Rizvi. They both did an incredible job, and finally, Mysha won.” Read on to know more.

The celebrities' fun-filled time at Vikas Khanna's restaurant made it a bucket-list-worthy spot when in NYC.