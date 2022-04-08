Comedian Bharti Singh recently welcomed her first child with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. She gave birth to a baby boy on April 5, 2022. Pictures of the new parents getting their baby back home are doing the rounds on social media - and it looks oh-so-adorable! What better occasion than this to cut a cake?! That's right. Cake has become a constant part of our celebrations. And keeping up the tradition the parents Harsh and Bharti welcomed the baby home with a beautiful blue coloured fondant cake. The cake was prepared by homebaker kitchen diaries, who took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same. Bharti reshared the picture on her Insta-story and thanked for the lovely cake.





If you look into cake closely, you will find some intricate detailing on this that made it yet more special. We could see toys, dresses, shoes, feeding bottle and a cute baby images made on the cake. The cake reads, "Welcome Little Prince". Take a look.





Looks lovely, isn't it? But the story doesn't end here. Popular TV actors Gurmeet Singh and Debina Bonerjee too welcomed their baby girl on April 4, 2022. And to make it special for the baby, the new parents decorated the room with pink and white balloons, ribbons and an adorable pink coloured cake. The cake was prepared in the shape of a baby bed with a baby replica sleeping on it peacefully. "Welcome Home," the cake reads. Debina took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the decoration and wrote alongside, "The homecoming was so surreal. Coming back home as three. And now we know the colout it is pink pink pink...pink all over and with happiness." Check out Debina's heart-warming post here:







Did these two cute cakes melt your heart too? Let us know in the comments below.