Bhumi Pednekar Shares Pics Of 30th Birthday Cake: Kartik Aaryan Revealed A Secret! (See Pics)

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 30th birthday in Lucknow

Kartik Aaryan revealed something about the birthday celebrations

Bhumi Pednekar often shares pictures of her foodie indulgences

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar turned 30 yesterday and the actor, who is popular for her critically-acclaimed roles in countless Hindi films, has mesmerised us with her style and looks for a long time. The actor has over two million followers on Instagram and is pretty active on the photo-sharing website. She keeps sharing life updates and behind-the-scenes snapshots from her ongoing film projects and shoots. Pednekar had gained popularity for her amazing acting chops in the movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and she has two much-awaited films in her kitty- 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Saand Ki Aankh'. While the former is a romantic comedy, also starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in titular roles, the latter is a biopic on 'shooter daadis' of India, also starring Taapsee Pannu.





Bhumi Pednekar rang in her 30th birthday in Lucknow, where she was seemingly shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', but her working birthday was made special by the team including co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Bhumi shared pictures of the cake on her Instagram page saying, "Couldn't have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older...with work and the ones I love".





Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's 30th birthday cake:

Kartik Aaryan also posted a birthday wish for Pednekar on his Instagram page, showing a picture of himself feeding a piece of cake to her. He revealed in the post that the cake was only for the photo and that Pednekar didn't really eat it.





Take a look:





Bhumi Pednekar often posts pictures of her foodie indulgences on her Instagram page, making it seem like the diva is a foodie. She had famously lost a lot of weight after her debut with Aayushmann Khurrana in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', stunning her fans with her new slim avatar. Well, we wish the lovely Bhumi Pednekar a very happy birthday and wish she continues to inspire and entertain.







