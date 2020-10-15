Bhumi Pednekar Turns Vegetarian, Anushka Sharma Welcomes Her To The Club

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has taken the decision to go vegetarian in lockdown.

A large number of people across the globe are embracing the vegetarian and vegan diet. The reasons behind this are manifold - be it the heightened concerns around food safety or even tackling climate change. There are also mock meats and meat alternatives coming up in the post-pandemic period. Actor Bhumi Pednekar is the latest celebrity to give up meat and turn vegetarian in the lockdown period, as she revealed in her Instagram post. Take a look at what she wrote:





Bhumi Pednekar revealed how she had wanted to go vegetarian for many years, but it was difficult because of the habits. It was her journey as a climate warrior which helped make the switch. "My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot. It made me more compassionate towards other species and made me more humble. Eating meat just doesn't feel good anymore," she wrote in her post.





So, how exactly did she go about it? Pednekar explained, "I took a decision in lockdown and did what I was contemplating to do now and one day I announced to the fam, that I'm giving up non-vegetarian food. Today it's been a few months and I feel good, guilt-free and physically strong."





Several celebrities congratulated Bhumi Pednekar on her initiative to give up meat. Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor both took to Instagram stories to welcome Pednekar to the vegetarian club. Take a look:





The comments on her post too were abuzz with excitement, with a number of celebrities welcoming her to the club. Dia Mirza, Kubbra Sait, Tahira Kashyap Khurana sent their congratulatory wishes to Bhumi Pednekar. "Its gonna be the best decision of your life!!!! Trust meeeee!!! You're gonna feel great and vegetarian food is just so much better anywaaay," wrote actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor in the comments section. Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung also said to Pednekar, "Well done. I'm still working on it."





Kudos to Bhumi Pednekar for achieving this important milestone, that too in the lockdown period! We hope to see more from her vegetarian foodie diaries soon.







