Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Cuts Trophy-Shaped Cake At Her Homecoming Party (See Pics)

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of popular TV shows

Highlights TV actress Rubina Dialik was announced Bigg Boss 14 winner.

Rubina is known for her popular TV show 'Shakti'.

Her friends from the industry threw a lavish homecoming party.

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik was announced Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday. Since then, there have been ongoing celebrations for Rubina. She received a warm welcome by husband Abhibav Shukla, sister Jyoti Dilaik and family after almost 140 days of social isolation. And on Monday evening, her friends from the industry threw a lavish party for the diva to celebrate her big win. Besides Rubina and Abhinav, the attendees included actors like Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad and more. Rubina shared a few snaps from the night on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Celebrations with my people." Take a look:

















Besides dance, music and laughter, the party images also featured a beautiful chocolate cake that looks exactly like the Bigg Boss winner's trophy. The cake had "Congrats Winner 14 Bigg Boss...Super Proud" written on it. Take a look:





One of Rubina's closest friends from the industry, Srishty Rode also posted some Insta stories from the party where the former is seen overwhelmed by the surprise homecoming party. In another story, Rubina and Abhinav were seen cutting the trophy-shaped cakes and feeding their friends.





Earlier, Rubina did an instant Insta live with her Bigg Boss 14 trophy where she dedicated her win to her family, friends and fans. "Thank you abundantly," reads the post.





Watch the complete video here:











