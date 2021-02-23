SEARCH
  • News
  • Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Cuts Trophy-Shaped Cake At Her Homecoming Party (See Pics)

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Cuts Trophy-Shaped Cake At Her Homecoming Party (See Pics)

Rubina Dilaik was announced Bigg Boss 14 winner. Her friends from the TV industry threw a lavish party for her homecoming after almost 140 days.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 23, 2021 12:53 IST

Reddit
Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Cuts Trophy-Shaped Cake At Her Homecoming Party (See Pics)

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of popular TV shows

Highlights
  • TV actress Rubina Dialik was announced Bigg Boss 14 winner.
  • Rubina is known for her popular TV show 'Shakti'.
  • Her friends from the industry threw a lavish homecoming party.

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik was announced Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday. Since then, there have been ongoing celebrations for Rubina. She received a warm welcome by husband Abhibav Shukla, sister Jyoti Dilaik and family after almost 140 days of social isolation. And on Monday evening, her friends from the industry threw a lavish party for the diva to celebrate her big win. Besides Rubina and Abhinav, the attendees included actors like Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad and more. Rubina shared a few snaps from the night on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Celebrations with my people." Take a look:

2gdfg0v8
kutrqqto



A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Newsbeep



Besides dance, music and laughter, the party images also featured a beautiful chocolate cake that looks exactly like the Bigg Boss winner's trophy. The cake had "Congrats Winner 14 Bigg Boss...Super Proud" written on it. Take a look:

veipp8bg

One of Rubina's closest friends from the industry, Srishty Rode also posted some Insta stories from the party where the former is seen overwhelmed by the surprise homecoming party. In another story, Rubina and Abhinav were seen cutting the trophy-shaped cakes and feeding their friends.

q86m2a5o

Earlier, Rubina did an instant Insta live with her Bigg Boss 14 trophy where she dedicated her win to her family, friends and fans. "Thank you abundantly," reads the post.

Watch the complete video here:



Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Bigg Boss 14Rubina DilaikBigg Boss Winner
Shilpa Shetty's Breakfast 'Super Bowl' In Maldives Is The Perfect Healthy Start To The Day
Shilpa Shetty's Breakfast 'Super Bowl' In Maldives Is The Perfect Healthy Start To The Day
Sara Ali Khan Finished A Big Plate Of Chocolate Dessert And Proved She Has A Sweet Tooth
Sara Ali Khan Finished A Big Plate Of Chocolate Dessert And Proved She Has A Sweet Tooth

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 