A peculiar sight was recently spotted on Delhi's congested roads, where a large quantity of cauliflowers was seen being transported in an open-air truck. The incident was captured on video by Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta. The now-viral video featured cauliflowers piled high, seemingly 'stuck' together on a truck. They were being transported in the open air and barely moved as the vehicle navigated the congested roads. The scene drew attention not just for the large number of cauliflowers but also for the way they were stacked and the lack of protection from pollution and dust.





In the video, Aakash and another person can be heard laughing at the unusual scene. He said, "Ghar lakar dho lena bhai [Make sure to wash it once you take it home]. Joking about how the vegetables looked almost glued together, someone off-camera added, "Side pe dekh truck ke Fevicol likhha hoga [Look on the side, the truck will have Fevicol written on it.]" He shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "I wanted to see it go over a speed bump."







The video sparked a flurry of online reactions, with many users expressing amusement and shock. Some joked about the veggies needing masks.





One user wrote, "They are bonded stronger than friendship."





Another added, "Tutegi kaise ambuja cement se jo bani hai." ["How will they come apart, given they are made of Ambuja cement?"]





Someone else commented, "At least it looks symmetrical."





"In the midst of AQI 600, these vegetables are getting naturally baked in pollutants," read a comment.





"Soaking in pollution for that smoky flavour," remarked a user.





An individual said, "Loader is a Tetris Legend. Imagine stacking so well even Indian roads ke bumps se bhi nahi dhaha." ["... even the bumps of Indian roads could impact it."]





While some joked about a "covalent bond" between the cauliflowers, others mocked the bizarre arrangement with comments like "crazy aesthetics".





The viral video has clocked over 570K views so far.





