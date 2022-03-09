The love that we have for Indian desserts is incomparable to anything else. Be it Halwa or Laddoo, Jalebi or Rabri - there are innumerable examples of the sumptuous sweets that can be enjoyed across the country. Sweet tooth lovers thoroughly relish every bite of these yummy desserts. Over the years, these delicious treats have lent themselves to plenty of variations and versions. Flavours and textures such as chocolate and strawberry are also being incorporated to give a new and unique spin to traditional Indian desserts. However, one such bizarre fusion dish made with the humble Indian Laddoo has left the internet divided. Recently, a food blogger shared an experiment called 'Laddoo Shake' on Instagram and it is garnering mixed reactions from foodies online. Take a look:

(Also Read: Bizarre Maggi Ladoo Recipe Goes Viral, Twitter Calls It "Disgusting")





The clip of the bizarre 'Laddoo shake' was shared on Instagram by the blogger @foodie_blest. "Kaisa laga experiment [how did you like the experiment]," she wrote in the caption of the click. The exact location and area of the video was unclear. However, we did spot that a street-side vendor was doing the preparation of the interesting shake.





First, two Besan Laddoos were crushed and added to a blender. This was topped with powdered sugar. Along with this, two Motichoor Laddoos were added to the mix. The shake was completed with a little bit of milk and ice cream. Everything was then blended and poured into a glass. The thick, creamy shake had a tinge of yellow-orange from the Laddoos. Crushed Besan Laddoo was garnished on top to complete the Laddoo shake!





Instagram users remained divided about the Laddoo shake. "This is triggering me," wrote one user while another said, "Seems tasty!" A few others said that this trend of making bizarre combinations and fusion foods was too much to handle. Others also pointed out that the Laddoo shake looked too sweet to handle and jokingly said that the drink would give them Diabetes!





What did you think of the weird Laddoo shake? Tell us in the comments.