Competitive eating has become no less than a sport in recent times. We have seen food enthusiasts and speed eaters coming forward to participate in various competitions. There have been numerous world records created in the same respect, such as the shortest span of time taken to eat maximum number of donuts and so on. A recently shared video by Reuters features a World Key Lime Pie eating championship, and Twitter users remained divided about the bizarre contest. Take a look at the video here:

(Also Read: UK Woman Breaks Records For Fastest Time To Eat Hot Dog With No Hands)





Shared on Twitter by Reuters, the video has received almost 93k views since the time it was shared. The minute-long clip shows contestants lined up in a row, with or without protective glasses. They are digging into key lime pies without using hands and just with the help of their face. The nine-inch key lime pies are basically made with a biscuit-like outer layer which is filled with lemon-flavoured cream.

As we can see in the video, eating the pie without hands has made the faces of the contestants quite messy. In fact, their faces are covered with cream even as onlookers cheer them on. The Key Lime Pie championship is won by Nicholas Luera, who is rewarded with an interesting-looking award to celebrate the win.





Internet users remained divided about the video of the pie championship. While some thought it looked like fun, others wondered why such a contest existed in the first place.





Take a look at the reactions:

(Also Read: Move Over Your Regular Samosas, Try This Baked Samosa Pie For Those Extra Cravings)





If you're intrigued by the Key Lime pie competition, we have a recipe for you to try at home. This wonderful pie is a specialty can be created with a few simple ingredients and an easy cooking technique. Click here for the full recipe.