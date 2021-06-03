When you are sitting on a balcony, and it's raining outside, samosas taste heavenly. But whatever the season might be, we enjoy eating samosas all year round. Whether you eat it in the rain or make it when your guests come home, samosas are the one thing which is suitable for all situations. Eating one samosa is never enough. We always crave for eating more and more. And especially when it is served with a delicious chutney, it is difficult to stop at just one piece. Even though our moms have always told us to eat less fried foods, what if you could enjoy as many samosas as you want to?





Now, this may sound a little outrageous, but you can definitely make a whole tray of samosas and not worry about it being fried! If you are still wondering how this is possible, you need to make this baked Indian samosa pie recipe!

Baked samosa pie can be made easily at home

How To Make Baked Samosa Pie | Baked Samosa Pie Recipe





To make this baked samosa pie, you would require three-four boiled and cut potatoes, one cup of chopped onions peas, one tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon cumin powder, one tablespoon coriander powder, salt, pepper and chilli powder according to taste, half a cup of all-purpose flour, half a cup of pastry flour, one teaspoon of salt, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, two-three spoons of milk and water.

Firstly, take a bowl and mix all-purpose flour, pastry flour, salt, vegetable oil, milk and water and knead a dough out of it. Let it rest for 20 minutes. In a pan, add some oil, put onions, peas, potatoes and cook on low flame for 5 minutes. Then add the spices salt, pepper, chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder. Stir these well and cook for 10 minutes on low flame. Then turn off your gas and let it cool.





Till then, roll out the dough you prepared and spread it in a baking bowl. To that, add your cooked potatoes and cover them again with the dough sheet.





Preheat the oven at 300 degrees for 10 minutes, then put it in your tray. Cook until the crust turns brown. And your samosa pie is ready to be served and enjoyed!





