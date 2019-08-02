Blueberries May Help Healthy Ageing, Says New Collection Of Studies

A new collection of studies have revealed wide ranging benefits of blueberries

Blueberries have been hailed as a superfood for quite some time now. Health experts recommend adding these violet-blue berries to your diet to get a load of antioxidants, which are credited with giving blueberries their inflammation-fighting superpowers. A number of research studies have looked at the benefits of including blueberries in daily diet and most of these studies have been mostly encouraging about these tiny berries. A new collection of studies has now said that eating blueberries may help in healthy ageing. The study indicated that eating just a cup-full of these berries may result in reduced blood pressure and improved blood vessel function.





The study report is latest among a number of studies that have indicated that blueberries are healthy for the heart. The study titled, "Blue Versus Gray: Potential Health Benefits of Blueberries for Successful Aging" was published in The Journals of Gerontology Series A in a special collection called Biological Sciences Section. The report on blueberries was based on a review of a collection of studies aimed at studying the health benefits of blueberries. The benefits of blueberries are due to the presence of anthocyanins, which are the antioxidants which give the berries their characteristic blue colour.





The report not only talked about blueberries being heart-healthy, but also talked about these berries helping improve cognitive abilities in adults. One particular study showed that people who ate a certain portion of blueberries daily could perform better at memory tests. The collection also included a study conducted on rodent subjects which showed that rats fed with blueberry supplements had improved memory performance, as compared to rats on a control diet.