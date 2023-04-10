A healthy body is not determined by just one aspect but by a combination of factors. This includes the right kind of diet, adequate sleep and plenty of exercises. Luckily, nature has endowed us with plenty of amazing ingredients and foods that we can add to our diet for fitness and health. Berries, for instance, are nutrient-dense powerhouses that load us up with good health and improve our diet on many fronts. While strawberries and gooseberries are commonly consumed in Indian households, one kind of berry that we eat less of is the blueberry. Did you know that the humble blueberry is actually super healthy and can offer many surprising health benefits?

Here Are 6 Health Benefits Of Blueberries Should Know About:

1. Low In Calories

Trying to lose weight? Blueberry is an excellent addition to your diet. They have virtually no fat content and are also significantly low in calories. Its water content is also high at about 85% as per United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA) data. Thus, you can enjoy a bowl without having to worry about gaining weight. Studies have also found that it can have a positive effect on metabolism and help counter the effects of a high-fat diet.

2. Nutrient Dense

Although blueberries are small in size, they are packed with some amazing nutrients. Blueberries are a great source of vitamins including Vitamin C and dietary fibre. Blueberries also have plenty of minerals including magnesium, phosphorous and potassium. These are nutrients we tend to neglect in our daily diet but can be added through this miracle food.

Blueberries are nutritional powerhouses and there are more reasons than one. Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Blueberries are one of the most antioxidant-rich foods that are filled with naturally occurring flavonoids. They also contain anthocyanin that imparts the characteristic blue colour to this humble fruit. The antioxidant content in blueberries means that it protects the body from damage from free radicals and helps repair cell damage.

4. Improve Heart Health

There are multiple ways that blueberries can have a positive impact on heart health. Firstly, blueberries have negligible fat content and also zero cholesterol. Then, they also have a reversing effect on the existing fat and cholesterol in the body. Further, blueberries are enriched with potassium which helps regulate high blood pressure and manage hypertension.





Blueberries are naturally high in antioxidants. Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. May Lower Blood Sugar

Blueberries have been associated with the regulation of blood sugar levels too. They are low in Glycaemic Index (GI) which means they do not cause blood sugar spikes. Their excellent fibre content further makes them ideal for diabetics. Studies have also found a positive association between the consumption of blueberries and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

6. Prevent Diseases

Want to keep your immune health in top shape? Blueberries are your best bet. Their excellent antioxidant content coupled with the high quantity of Vitamin C - both boost immunity and keep diseases at bay. They also reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, making them no less than a superfood for immunity.





So, add blueberries to your diet every day and reap the benefits for good health in the long run!