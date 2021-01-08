SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Blueberry Cheesecake: A Creamy And Delicious Recipe For The Pro-Baker In You (Video Inside)

Blueberry Cheesecake: A Creamy And Delicious Recipe For The Pro-Baker In You (Video Inside)

Blueberry cheesecake is one of the simplest, yet most-loved flavours there can be. Try this wonderful recipe and make it yourself from scratch.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 08, 2021 16:10 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Blueberry cheesecake is a recipe admired by all
  • The cake can actually be made at home from scratch
  • Take a look at our recipe video and try it yourself

Cheesecake is an out-of-the world cake recipe which nobody can resist. A crumbly layer of biscuit topped with fluffy, creamy cheese is something which melts in the mouth every single time. There are no-bake cheesecakes and baked ones, with a variety of unique flavours to offer. Blueberry cheesecake is one of the simplest, classiest cheesecake recipes which is an all-time favourite. While the recipe is indulgent and amazing, it is also a slightly challenging recipe which you must try at home. In this recipe video, we show you how to make a blueberry cheesecake recipe from scratch to channel the pro-baker within you.

(Also Read: )

ihaf50nk

Blueberry cheesecake: There are few things as delicious as blueberry cheesecake. Photo: NDTV Food

Cheesecake is believed to have originated from ancient Greece, wherein it was offered to the gods at their temples. No wonder it is such a 'divine' (read: delicious) creation, right? Apparently, it was even served to the athletes participating in the Olympic Games in 776 B.C. The recipe took off from there and it is now a must-have item in bakeries, who are innovating and adding their own unique flavour to it.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

How To Make Blueberry Cheesecake | Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe Video

The Blueberry cheesecake recipe involves three parts - first, the crumbly biscuit base; second, the cheesy layer of cream cheese; and third, the blueberry compote. There are quite a few ingredients required for this recipe, so make sure you keep it all ready before you get cooking. An important tip is to ensure there are no gaps between the layers so that the cheesecake stays firm and in shape. This cheesecake recipe involves no baking, as you simply need to refrigerate the cake for six hours or overnight.

Head to the top of the article to watch the full recipe video, or else click here. You can find the full step-by-step recipe text at this link. 

Comments

Bon Appetit!



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Blueberry CheesecakeCheesecake RecipeRecipe Video
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Peshawari Chicken Kebabs Under An Hour At Home (Recipe Inside)
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Peshawari Chicken Kebabs Under An Hour At Home (Recipe Inside)
Mediterranean Diet Voted As The Best Diet Of 2021, Followed By DASH And Flexitarian Diet: Report
Mediterranean Diet Voted As The Best Diet Of 2021, Followed By DASH And Flexitarian Diet: Report

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 