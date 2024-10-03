Vikas Khanna's New York City restaurant, Bungalow, has already become a culinary sensation. It recently made it to the New York Times' list of the top 50 restaurants in North America for 2024. The fine-dining establishment is turning heads, and Bollywood actor Boman Irani was the latest to experience its delights. Currently in the US for the premiere of The Mehta Boys at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Boman Irani, along with his wife Zenobia and close friends, made a stop at Bungalow during their New York visit. The actor took to his Instagram, sharing a reel that captured Chef Khanna's hospitality and the mouthwatering dishes served at the restaurant. The video shows Vikas Khanna personally attending to his guests and introducing them to his creations. Among the array of delicious offerings highlighted in the reel were Banarasi Poori, Yoghurt Kebab wrapped in crispy Kataifi, Lamb Shank Nihari, Amritsari Chole, Fruity Pani Puri and Chicken Biryani.

“He was at every table, serving himself, explaining the love he put in each morsel. That's Vikas Khanna for you. As for the food, I will be using mere words to explain a feeling. Thank you for an unforgettable celebration,” Boman Irani's caption read. Watch the video here:

Boman Irani wasn't alone in his culinary adventure. He was accompanied by food writer, actor and TV personality Kunal Vijayakar, who shared his own glowing review of the restaurant. In a separate Instagram post, he described his experience as a “culinary dream,” praising the heartwarming dishes that “dance with flavour.”

Kunal Vijayakar elaborated on the dishes they enjoyed, including Chicken Chitranee, Lamb Shank Nihari and the innovative Shrimp Balchao cones. He stressed that each bite was a narrative of love and tradition, making Bungalow a must-visit for food enthusiasts. “The Five Cheese Kulcha and the melt-in-your-mouth Yogurt Kabab are pure bliss! Each dish is a celebration of love and tradition, making it a must-visit for food lovers. Can't wait to return for more unforgettable moments!” he wrote.

We have already put Vikas Khanna's restaurant on our bucket list for New York!

