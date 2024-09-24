Any memorable road trip needs good pit stops with great food. Whether it's at a streetside stall, a family-run establishment or a popular restaurant chain, it is always fun to take a break from road travel and indulge in a hot, freshly prepared meal. It also provides a great opportunity to dig into local delicacies. Recently, Shabana Azmi also took advantage of a pit stop on her road trip to enjoy a beloved street-style snack. She shared a candid foodie update on Instagram, revealing that she was returning home from Pune when she dropped by the famous Food Court on the way.

Wondering what she relished there? It was none other than her "favourite vada pav". As regulars know well, this spot has great Maharashtrian food options. So it seems that Shabana Azmi made the right choice! She was accompanied by some members of the cast and crew of her play, 'Kaifi Aur Main', who posed with her in the photo. Take a look below:







Before this, Shabana Azmi posted updates from her New York trip. She had visited celebrated Indian chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow. She shared a video in which Chef Vikas is also seen and the caption is full of best wishes. Shabana Azmi also gave us glimpses into her birthday celebrations in the city. One of the reels she posted shows her cutting into a yummy-looking dish instead of a regular cake at the restaurant. The veteran star blew out the candle on top of it while her dining companions sang "Happy Birthday". Check out the post here.

