Belated happy birthday, Boney Kapoor! The producer turned 69. Boney celebrated his special day with his children - Arjun, Anshula, and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor was MIA. Anshula shared a heartwarming video from the intimate gathering on Instagram, where Boney Kapoor can be seen feeding cake to everyone. On the table, we could spot a spread of desserts, including two cheesecakes with biscuits on top, a delectable Nutella cake, a bowl of gulab jamun, and two types of ice cream - vanilla and chocolate. Take a look:

Back in July, Anshula Kapoor shared a foodie throwback with her father, Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor's younger sister shared her "favourite memory from London," and it has to do with her breakfast. Wondering what it is? Well, it was the first time that Boney Kapoor made breakfast for Anshula. She recorded a video of her father cooking scrambled eggs in the kitchen.

The video opened with Boney Kapoor melting butter and warming a little milk in a pan. The text on the clip read, "Core memory: Dad made me breakfast for the first time." Boney then poured eggs into the mix, adding some salt and pepper. Next, Anshula was seen tasting the dish, with a caption on the video reading, "This is my emo happy face." Take a look:

What do you think about Boney Kapoor's birthday treats? Share your thoughts in the comments below!