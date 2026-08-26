Major Food Business Operators in India, including the manufacturer of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita and Oreo, as well as Amway, which sells coconut oil and "energy drinks", along with other top companies selling fried snacks, baby food and protein powders, have withdrawn misleading label claims and revised product packaging following notices issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The move has been undertaken to ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance.





The food regulator has shared details of enforcement actions against several food businesses that were found making misleading claims on product labels, advertisements or online platforms.





Following FSSAI's intervention, the companies have either removed the claims, revised their packaging or taken products down from sale until corrective measures are completed.

Here's a look at the brands involved, the issues identified by FSSAI and the actions taken by the companies.

Cadbury, Bournvita And Oreo Maker Removes Claims

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, which manufactures popular brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita and Oreo, was found to be making misleading health claims and nutrient comparative claims.





According to FSSAI, the company has since withdrawn the claims and related advertisements from e-commerce platforms and taken steps to ensure compliance with regulations.





Also Read:Food Authority Warns Influencers And Celebrities To "Verify Before Amplify"

Protein Supplement Company Withdraws Advertisements

Sapiens Labs, known for nutritional supplements, protein powders and health foods, was flagged for making misleading claims.





FSSAI said the company submitted a response and withdrew all such claims and advertisements.

Snack Products Delisted From Flipkart

A product marketed by Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd and processed and packed by JJ Foods was also flagged by the regulator. The business sells snack products and fryums under the "JJ" brand.





The violation related to a misleading trade name. As part of the corrective action, Flipkart informed FSSAI that the food business operator had delisted the product from the platform.

Amway Removes '100%' Claim From Coconut Oil

Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd was found to be using the term "100% Pure Coconut Oil" on one of its products. FSSAI stated that the usage violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and advertising regulations, as well as an advisory regarding the discontinuation of the term "100" on food product labels and promotional materials.





The company submitted a compliance response confirming that it had voluntarily removed the term "100%" from product packaging and promotional content. It also informed the regulator that older stock carrying the claim has been withdrawn from sales channels.





Amway further said revised packaging without the "100%" claim has been finalised and is currently in production.

Amway Revises Packaging Of "Energy Drink"

In a separate case, Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd was also questioned over the use of the term "Energy Drink" on a caffeinated beverage licensed under the relevant food category.





The company accepted FSSAI's directions and removed the word "Energy" from its XS product range. Amway stated that the descriptor had originally been adopted in good faith following an FSSAI advisory issued in March 2024. However, it voluntarily revised its product artwork, website content and promotional material to comply with the regulator's directions.





The updated packaging is scheduled to take effect from the next production cycle in August 2026. Amway has also requested permission to continue selling existing stock carrying the current artwork until the inventory is exhausted, while the revised packaging is introduced for future production batches.





Kerala Baby Food Seller Asked To Remove Multiple Claims

Juza Foods, based in Malappuram, Kerala, faced action over a wide range of claims used on its baby food products and website.





According to FSSAI, these included promotional statements such as "pure nutrition", "natural energy", "perfect for little ones", "your baby's 1st taste of real nutrition" and several social media-style health tags. The regulator also objected to "100% vegan" claims made without vegan endorsement under the licence.





The company was further flagged for health claims including "ideal for sensitive babies", "easy to digest", "boost immunity" and "support stronger bones". FSSAI also raised concerns over comparative claims such as "10x the calcium of wheat and rice" and "3x the calcium of milk".





Also Read:Food Authority Issues Notices To Food Brands Over No 'Added Sugar', 'Natural' And Health Claims





In addition, the company was conducting business through its website despite not having e-commerce listed as a Kind of Business (KoB) in its licence. The regulator also highlighted website comparisons that allegedly undermined similar products available in the market.





As corrective action, Juza Foods acknowledged the violations and agreed to remove all misleading claims. FSSAI said the company's selling website has been shut down until the required rectifications are completed. The business has also applied for licence modification and inclusion of the e-commerce category in its licence.





The actions form part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts to curb misleading food claims and ensure that consumers receive accurate information while making purchasing decisions. The regulator has repeatedly stressed that food labels and advertisements should not exaggerate benefits or create a misleading impression about a product's nutritional value or health effects.