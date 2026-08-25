Hours after a video showing a worm crawling inside a sandwich went viral, PAUL Gurgaon responded to the controversy. In a statement shared on Instagram, the French bakery and restaurant chain said it takes "food safety, hygiene and quality standards extremely seriously."





"PAUL India maintains rigorous food safety, hygiene and compliance standards. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards and ensuring the best possible experience for all our customers," the statement continued.

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The response came after a Gurugram man's video, showing a live worm inside a sandwich he had ordered for breakfast, gained traction online. The video, uploaded by Mathur, shows that he had already eaten nearly half of the sandwich before noticing the worm. In the clip, a white worm can be seen crawling over the meat filling between the bread buns.





"Shocking incident at Paul's, Horizon Centre today. We went for breakfast around 11 AM and ordered 6-7 dishes. We were horrified to find a LIVE WORM," Mathur wrote while sharing the video on his Instagram handle on Friday, August 21.





After the video went viral, Mathur shared a follow-up post featuring a screenshot of a conversation in which the restaurant management reached out to apologise.





"Sharing the response from PAUL India team. They are trying to apologise and move on. Feels like a standard draft reply from them. Since many of you have also shared similar experiences at PAUL outlets, it seems they don't take things seriously at all," Mathur wrote while sharing the screenshot.





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The incident comes at a time when several food businesses are facing raids and action over alleged hygiene and food safety violations in Maharashtra.