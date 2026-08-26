Grocery shopping has become increasingly convenient with the option of ordering everything online and getting it delivered right to our doorstep. It cuts down the hassle of visiting stores, selecting items, and carrying them back home, while also saving time and effort. But does online shopping always offer better value for money?





An X user named @Imadvika1 shared an incident that made her realise why buying from local vendors can sometimes be a better deal than ordering from quick commerce platforms. Recounting the experience, the user said she was craving guavas and decided to order some online. When the delivery arrived, she paid Rs 102 for the packet, only to find that it contained just two guavas.





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Later that evening, she stopped by a local fruit vendor and got 8-10 guavas, weighing nearly 1 kg, for Rs 80. In the caption, the user explained, "That's when I realized that when we shop online, we're not only paying for the product. We're also paying for convenience, packaging, and delivery."





Reflecting on the experience, the user suggested that people compare prices at their local markets before buying groceries online, as they may sometimes get better value for their money.





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Several internet users were surprised at the price difference and resonated with the X user's thoughts.





One user wrote, "We pay a premium for convenience, not just the product. Supporting local vendors often gets you better quality, quantity, and value."





Another user commented, "While online shopping offers convenience, the price difference is eye-opening. The same amount of money can get you more goods and better value in the local market."





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"This has happened to me many times. The same situation applies to mangoes, apples, and bananas. The locals offer fresh produce and lower prices," wrote a user.





A surprised user commented, "This is a huge price difference for two guavas vs 1 kg. Quick commerce adds an extra convenience charge that adds to the final bill."





"Fresh fruits are cheaper in local markets, while online fruits are more expensive just for convenience," commented one user.





What are your thoughts on online convenience versus local buying? Let us know in the comments below.