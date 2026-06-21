The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food business operators for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The action relates to misleading brand and trade names, while the regulator has also flagged products for questionable claims, labelling irregularities, and other consumer complaints.





FSSAI has directed the companies concerned to take corrective measures and ensure compliance with food safety and consumer protection norms. The regulator shared the full list of the food operators on X.

Pluckk Mango Fruit Juice





The product prominently featured a “No Added Sugar” claim on the front of the pack. However, its ingredient list disclosed 51% mango pulp and 49% sugarcane juice.





Natural Paneer





The brand used the name “Natural Paneer” on its packaging. FSSAI noted that this violates Schedule V of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2018.





Gaur Healthy Food – Silken Tofu





The product was flagged for using the unauthorised tagline “100% Veg” despite FSSAI advisories. It also featured unsubstantiated nutritional claims such as "rich in vitamins” without declaring specific values, along with prohibited therapeutic claims like "anti-cancer properties”.





MasterChow Foods – Ramen Noodles





The product was cited for using terms such as “100% Natural” and “Freshly Made” on its packaging. While it was marketed as being made with “high-quality organic flour”, the ingredients list identified the flour as conventional “premium quality white flour”.





Ferrero India Private Limited – Kinder Joy





The product was questioned for prominently displaying the claim “Rich in Milk Solids”. According to the notice, the ingredient composition does not substantiate that milk solids form a predominant part of the confectionery item.





ATOM PWR Whey XL by Medizen Labs





The product was flagged for allegedly misleading claims such as “Pure & Healthy” and “100% Authentic”. Its advertised benefits, including “Easy Digest” and “Rapid Recovery”, were found to lack the required scientific substantiation.





Saffola Total Heart Pro Cooking Oil





The product was cited for potentially misleading imagery and claims such as “Heart Pro”, which may suggest unauthorised heart-health benefits. Claims related to “Good Fats Balance” and “Losorb” were also flagged for requiring scientific evidence.





ORVILLE – Mountain Bawarchi Buransh Squash





The label does not carry the mandatory declaration of Buransh pulp percentage. The packaging was also found to contain unapproved medicinal and disease-reduction claims.





Nexa Industries – Alkaline Nutrient Water





The brand name and category “Alkaline Nutrient Water” are not standardised under Indian food safety regulations. The product was also flagged for displaying unauthorised health-benefit claims.





Raw Pressery – Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink





The front label states that the product “contains naturally occurring sugars”. However, the ingredient list shows fructose as an added sugar.





Incipro Gold Powder Vanilla





This nutraceutical product was flagged for allegedly misleading claims that it contains 100% hydrolysed whey protein, neuro nutrients, and probiotic content.





Himalayan Organics Korean Ginseng





The supplement's claim to “support energy and performance” was termed misleading. FSSAI also noted that the recommended serving size exceeded permitted ingredient limits.





In addition, FSSAI served a notice to Bikanervala following a social media complaint regarding hygiene standards. The complaint alleged that a staff member was consuming food inside the kitchen or service area during operational hours. The company has been asked to investigate the matter, provide its standard operating procedures for employee hygiene, outline the corrective actions taken, and submit an Action Taken Report.





Param Dairy Limited also came under scrutiny following consumer complaints of fungal contamination in its dahi and rabri products supplied through IRCTC catering services. The regulator has instructed the company to provide details of its product sourcing and inventory management practices to help prevent the sale of expired goods.