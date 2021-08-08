It's no secret that Shruti Haasan is a powerhouse of talent. Not only is she an amazing actress, but she is also a wonderful singer and a good cook. The actress often shares pictures and videos on social media showcasing her culinary skills. This time, however, Shruti took us on a delectable food journey. The actress shared two videos on Instagram Stories of her lavish meal spread on the sets of her upcoming film Salaar. Shruti devoured some drool-worthy dishes brought on set by her co-star Prabhas. The feast included dishes like chicken biryani, two different types of dal, kebabs, mattar paneer gravy, and rotis. Take a look:

Shruti Haasan enjoyed a lavish meal courtesy Prabhas.

In the video, Shruti Haasan can be heard saying, “Is Prabhas the most epic human being ever? Yeah. Feast mode.” She also wrote tagging superstar Prabhas along with the video, "@ActorPrabhas, Thank you so so so much."





Shruti Haasan then goes on to name each and every dish, which included the likes of mandi biryani, chicken curry and crab masala. Trust us it will leave you slurping.

Previously, in an interactive session on Instagram, Shruti Haasan revealed that her favourite food was a traditional South Indian meal served on a banana leaf. The actress also confessed that she has an intense sweet tooth. She further said that a bar of black forest flavoured chocolate, potato chip chocolate and white chocolate would be her top three picks.

Among international cuisines, Shruti Haasan said that she enjoys Japanese as much as she loves Indian food. One of her favourite desserts is the Japanese mochi ice cream. Additionally, jalebi, and fresh berry cream cake also feature on her list.





On another occasion, Shruti Haasan gave us all a peek into what her Sunday brunch with partner Santanu Hazarika looked like. Sharing images on Instagram, Shruti said, “The egg was made by Santa (Santanu), and the sausages. Perfect late Sunday brunch, with serial killer documentaries...just the way we like it." The meal included poached eggs, toasted bread and jam, sausages, watermelon among other things.





In addition to being a foodie, Shruti Haasan also enjoys cooking. The 35-year-old had shared images of a special date night meal she cooked for Santanu. The spread on the table included a yummy prawn dish, some fried nuggets, a platter with omelette and veggies, and other delicacies.





Shruti Haasan was last seen in Vakeel Saab opposite Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink.