If you scroll through Shruti Haasan's Instagram handle, you will find her to be one of most candid celebrities. She keeps her posts and stories natural on the photo-sharing app and also keeps sharing almost every slice of her daily life with the world. By now, we all know how good a chef Shruti is. Recently, she posted a story featuring a meal spread she prepared to treat her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The two are spending the ongoing lockdown together and have been sharing glimpses of their lockdown life every now and then. This weekend saw a role reversal, where Santanu wore the chef's hat and prepared an extensive brunch for Shruti.





The 35-year-old actor shared a video story featuring the lavish meal and was heard saying, "The egg was made by Santa (Santanu), and the sausages. Perfect late Sunday brunch, with serial killer documentaries...just the way we like it." The meal spread included poached eggs, toasted bread and jam, sausages, watermelon and more. Take a look.





By now, we all know about Shruti's love for food and cooking. She frequently shares her foodie activities on Instagram. Just a few days ago, Shruti cooked a delectable Tamil dinner for her partner and shared glimpses from the dinner table where Santanu was seen devouring sambar, rice and more. "Axomiya boy belting the Tamizh saapad (Tamil feast)," she was heard speaking in the background. Check out.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Telugu movie 'Vakeel Saab'. Shruti will next be seen in late filmmaker SP Jananathan's Tamil movie 'Laabam' and Kannada/Telegu movie 'Salaar', opposite Prabhas.