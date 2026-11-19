Bryan Johnson is known for spending a lot of time and money on food that helps him slow down ageing. The tech entrepreneur has built his life around living longer. Now, he is making some of his diet plans easier for others to try.





His company, Blueprint, has joined hands with Tovala to launch Johnson approved ready-to-cook meals, worth around $13 (roughly Rs 1,200) per plate. The plan includes options such as salmon and kale salad, along with the entrepreneur's favourite Super Veggie dish.





Customers can get the food delivered to their homes and cook it using a Tovala smart oven, which they are giving away for free.

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Tovala offers a rotating menu, so customers can try new dishes every week. Some of the meal options include Mediterranean salmon and spinach salad, garlic herb hake and quinoa bowl, garlic herb chicken breast, sumac pepper filet mignon and Mediterranean salmon. The menu also features Bryan Johnson's popular super-veggie dish, nutty pudding and salmon, and roasted pepper fajita bowl.





All the meals are prepared using avocado and olive oil instead of hydrogenated oils. The dishes also have no refined sugar, which can cause blood sugar levels to rise quickly. They use fibre rich foods, while plant based fats are used in place of dairy fats.





In a statement, Bryan Johnson said, “In my protocol, every ingredient fights for its life. For these Longevity Meals to be Blueprint Certified, they have to meet that same strict standard.”





Johnson's personal chef and registered dietitian, Tara Amanya, created and checked the recipes. She made sure every meal followed Blueprint's food and health rules without losing the taste.





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Tovala suggests using their smart oven instead of a microwave to prepare these meals. The process is simple and takes only a minute to do everything. Users should put the food inside the oven and scan a code on the package. The oven automatically selects the right cooking time and temperature. The food gets ready to eat within 20 minutes.