Celebrity chef Gary Mehigan has always been fascinated by India's diverse culinary traditions. Drawing inspiration from his travels across South India, the chef recently shared a delicious black pepper chicken recipe that celebrates the bold flavours of the region.





Packed with aromatic spices and the distinct heat of black pepper, the dish offers a taste of South Indian cuisine.





"Black pepper was once valuable enough to be called black gold. In fact, Malabar black pepper from India was so valuable that it nearly bankrupted ancient Rome," Gary Mehigan shared, adding that he uses more black pepper than any other spice in his kitchen.

Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients:

6 chicken thighs

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp salt

1/2 lemon juice

4 large shallots, peeled and chopped

3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 small green chillis chopped

4 tbsp coconut oil

10 curry leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 1/2 tbsp coarse ground black pepper

1 tbsp fennel powder

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

4 cardamom pods crushed

4 tbsp coconut cream

1/2 cup coriander leaves

500 ml chicken stock or water

Method of Preparation





The chef started by mixing chicken thighs, turmeric, salt, and lemon juice together and marinated the chicken for half an hour. The chicken thighs were then fried over a high heat with a tablespoon of coconut oil until golden brown on all sides.





After taking out the chicken pieces, in the same pan he added a tablespoon of oil and tempered the curry leaves with cumin seeds and shallots and cooked until the shallots were golden. Chopped ginger and garlic, along with the dry spices, were added to the pan as he cooked everything for around two minutes.





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Next, Gary Mehigan recommended adding the chicken stock and popping the chicken into the sauce, stirring and bringing to the boil. "Simmer for 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and the sauce has reduced around the chicken and thickened," he added. The gravy was finished off with coconut cream, coriander and a few twists of fresh black Malabar pepper.





According to the celebrity chef, this black pepper chicken recipe is the best dish to show off the beautiful flavour of the Malabar pepper.