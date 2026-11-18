A 25-year-old and a 65-year-old man may sit down for the same meal, but their nutritional needs are not necessarily the same. Muscle mass, metabolism, bone health and cardiovascular risk change with age. Naturally, what needs to be on their plates will also differ.





For International Men's Day 2026, themed 'The Future Is Everyone', we're taking the conversation around men's well-being beyond gym routines and weight management. Eating well is also about maintaining strength, looking after the heart, managing health risks and staying physically active as the years go by.





Registered dietitian Shannon Canales, MPH, RDN, LD, of Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, puts this difference simply, "The nutritional advice I give a man in his twenties is different from a man in his sixties."

In Your 20s: Build Muscle, Eat Well And Establish Good Habits

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In the middle of unpredictable work hours, eating out and late nights, there's an obvious shift away from a balanced diet. Sure, there may not be any immediate consequences, but this is a good time to establish habits that can support health in the decades ahead.





Canales recommends that men in their 20s and 30s concentrate on eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, choosing lean protein and staying active.





Of course, protein deserves attention, too. It is particularly crucial for men who exercise regularly or are trying to build muscle. Eggs, chicken, fish, milk, curd, beans and lentils are practical sources. Plant-based options such as rajma and chana also provide fibre, which is important for digestive and cardiovascular health.





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Nuts are worth including too. A handful of almonds or walnuts can provide healthy fats, fibre and minerals. Walnuts are particularly interesting because they contain alpha-linolenic acid, a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid.





The idea at this age is to avoid making highly processed food, sugary drinks and irregular eating the everyday norm. Regular exercise, including resistance training, is equally important.

In Your 30s: Don't Let Work And Stress Take Over Your Health

The 30s can bring a different set of challenges. Work pressures increase, responsibilities pile up and exercise can become less regular. Eating out or ordering food may also become more frequent.





Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood points out that men can experience a slight decline in metabolism as they enter their 30s. She also flags the role of stress, which can contribute to health concerns such as high blood pressure and diabetes.





It doesn't mean that everyone will gain weight or develop a health condition in their 30s. It is, however, a good time to pay attention to everyday food choices.





Dr Sood also warns against consuming processed junk food regularly, as it can be high in salt and contain poor-quality fats. She also explains that the molecular bonds responsible for maintaining muscle begin weakening with age and recommends high-quality protein from eggs, fish, lean meat and nuts, along with functional training and resistance exercise.





For men who eat fish, salmon and mackerel are amazing choices. They provide omega-3 fatty acids, which help with inflammation and cardiovascular health.





The most practical way to achieve good health is to make sure that meals contain a protein source, vegetables and a fibre-rich carbohydrate. You can have a portion of egg bhurji with whole-wheat roti, rajma with rice or grilled fish with vegetables. These meals are balanced and nutritious but don't really require any complicated dietary planning.

In Your 40s: Take Heart Health Seriously

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Turning 40 does not mean that a man has suddenly entered a period of declining health. As nutritionist Rupali Datta puts it, "40 is the new 20! 40 is when you are just starting." Her point is that this decade should not be treated as a deadline for getting older. Men can remain active and strong, but they may need to be more deliberate about looking after their health.





At this stage in life, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body weight deserve attention. A family history of cardiovascular disease or diabetes can also make regular health checks particularly important.





Datta recommends eating whole grains, beans, walnuts, guava, green tea, eggplant, herbs, healthy oils, milk and dark chocolate in moderation. These foods offer a variety of nutrients that support overall health.





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Whole grains are particularly useful because of their fibre content, which helps regulate blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels. Oats, barley, brown rice and whole-wheat products are some of the easy ways to include more of it.





Datta also recommends green tea, which contains catechins, and dark chocolate with more than 70% cocoa. Both contain antioxidant compounds that have been studied for potential cardiovascular benefits. Dark chocolate, however, is calorie-dense, so a small portion is sufficient.

In Your 50s: Make Protein, Healthy Fats And Fibre A Priority

By the time men reach their 50s, maintaining muscle and protecting cardiovascular health become increasingly important. The British Nutrition Foundation notes that men over 50 generally have slower metabolisms than those in their 20s and may require fewer calories.





This definitely does not mean men should start eating less and compromise on nutrition. Portion control is the right way to go about it. It is still just as important to consume enough protein, vitamins, minerals and fibre, if not more.





According to health professional Rohit Shelatkar, men above 50 should incorporate fatty fish like salmon into their diets for cardiovascular benefits and, of course, protein, making it useful for maintaining muscle.





Since muscle loss becomes a greater concern with advancing age, he also recommends consuming eggs for high-quality protein, along with nutrients such as choline and vitamin D.

The monounsaturated fats in avocados also make them a useful addition to a heart-conscious diet.





For a dose of protein, fibre and healthy fats, Shelatkar suggests around 6 to 10 almonds and 3 to 5 walnuts a day.

In Your 60s And Beyond: Maintaining Muscle Is As Important As Maintaining Bone Health

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One of the biggest nutritional concerns as men grow older is the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength, known as sarcopenia. It can affect mobility, balance and the ability to carry out everyday activities. This is why protein becomes particularly important in later life.





Canales recommends including plenty of lean protein in the diet after 60. She also advises against consuming too much protein in one sitting, instead spreading intake across meals.





Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights protein as an important part of maintaining muscle and bone health. She recommends 55 to 60 grams of protein daily for people above 50 and 60, while explaining that protein also supports tissue repair, a process that can slow down with age.





Protein is not the only concern. Calcium and vitamin D help maintain bone health, while iron, vitamin A and fibre remain important too. Agarwal recommends calcium-rich foods such as tofu, soy and green leafy vegetables.





Salt intake also deserves attention, particularly for men with high blood pressure. Agarwal recommends reducing salt consumption after 60 to help lower cardiovascular risk.





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Things Men Should Avoid At Every Age

Although nutritional needs change over the years, a few habits are worth addressing throughout adulthood.





Frequent consumption of highly processed foods can increase intake of sodium, added sugar and unhealthy fats. Sugary drinks add calories without providing much nutritional value. Excessive alcohol can also affect long-term health.





This does not mean that men need to eliminate every food they enjoy. It is about how often these foods feature in their diets and what they are replacing.





Men do not need to wait until they turn 40 or 50 to start eating well. The habits developed in their 20s and 30s can influence their health in later decades.