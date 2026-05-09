As the IPL 2026 season nears its grand finale, the excitement is not just limited to the field. It has been just as strong off it, with fans indulging in endless match-time snacking. This year, however, the trend has taken a new turn with the introduction of in-app food ordering during live matches. The impact is clearly visible in the numbers, with one user reportedly placing an order for over 100 burgers in a single go, making it one of the most unusual highlights of the season. JioHotstar, in partnership with Swiggy, introduced native food ordering directly within the streaming platform. The integration allows users to order food while watching matches, and it has coincided with a shift in how viewers order food during matches.





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Burgers Overtake Biryani As Most-Ordered Food During IPL 2026

According to the companies, burgers have surpassed biryani as the most ordered food item during matches this season. In one instance, a user placed 34 separate orders throughout the tournament, while another reportedly ordered more than 100 burgers in a single transaction.

Reports also stated that one customer spent Rs 6,801 on a single order using the feature. Another user managed to save Rs 12,947 through offers available during live games. The fastest delivery recorded through this integration reached a customer in just 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

Mumbai Indians Matches Record Highest Food Orders

Mumbai Indians matches saw the highest overall food orders this season. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals clash recorded the biggest spike in orders during a single match. Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi emerged as the top cities for match-time food ordering, while smaller cities such as Patna and Pune also saw strong demand.





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Why Food Ordering During IPL Matches Has Increased

The companies promoted the feature through their "Match On, Munch On" campaign across television, social media and digital platforms. The campaign focused on highlighting the in-app ordering option during live matches.





The feature is currently available in over 690 cities across India and has been used by more than 37 million viewers during the ongoing IPL season.