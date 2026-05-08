While packaged foods are often criticised for containing unhealthy additives, even fresh produce may not always be as natural as it appears. A viral video on X has raised concerns after showing a woman at a railway station dipping cucumbers in a green liquid to make them look fresh.





The incident was reported from Katihar railway station in Bihar, where the vendor was seen dipping dull, peeled cucumbers into a jar filled with vibrant, green liquid. Shockingly, the illegal activity was conducted openly on a railway platform.











Cucumbers are commonly sold at railway stations, with many passengers opting for them as a refreshing and relatively affordable snack. However, such artificially coloured produce may pose potential health risks.





Railway Seva responded to the video on X, stating, "Related officials are being informed," and added, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action."

Action Taken By The Authorities

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Katihar has since taken action in the matter. According to Katihar RPF Inspector Vikram, nine women selling cucumbers in this manner at the station have been detained and are currently being questioned. This includes the woman seen in the viral video.

Inspector Vikram further said that the woman admitted the green colour being used was similar to that used in sweets prepared for weddings. Authorities are now investigating the exact composition of the colouring agent and are initiating appropriate legal action.

Social Media Reactions

The video triggered strong reactions from users online, with several expressing concerns over food safety and accountability.





One user wrote, "If the law starts taking strict action, such practices may stop; otherwise, it will continue." Another said it was the responsibility of the railway authorities to monitor what is being sold on platforms and ensure quality standards.





A third user commented, "This is playing with the lives of passengers." Another added that similar scenes could be observed at other stations, alleging that fruits which appear fresh are often adulterated.