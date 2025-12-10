Dessert is the sweetest way to wrap up a meal and indulge in a world of flavours. From creamy textures to crunchy bites, the variety of sweet treats knows no bounds. Recently, the popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas released a list of the 100 Best Desserts in the World - and not one, but two Indian sweets made it to the list. Can you guess what they are? It's none other than everyone's favourites: Kulfi and Phirni. TasteAtlas ranked Kulfi at the 49th position, while Phirni secured the 60th spot.





Here's how TasteAtlas described Kulfi: "Kulfi is a traditional ice cream made with slowly simmered whole milk. Although the long-simmering process results in a loss of volume, it makes up for it with a delicious, nutty, caramelised flavour. The ice cream is characterised by its unusual, conical shape, a result of using traditional, special moulds with tight-fitting lids."

As for Phirni, the guide noted: "Phirni is a dessert made with ground rice that's cooked in milk and flavoured with almonds, saffron, and cardamom. A favourite in North India, it is most often prepared for special occasions or festivals such as Diwali and Karwa Chauth. Traditionally served in small clay bowls known as shikoras, phirni is always eaten well-chilled and garnished with nuts, rose petals, and often with silver paper or chandi warq to make it even more luxurious."

TasteAtlas also recommended some iconic spots where you can enjoy these desserts at their best. For Kulfi, they suggested visiting Peshawri in Mumbai, Barbeque Nation in Bengaluru, and Gokul Chat in Hyderabad. The best Phirni, according to the guide, can be found at Kesar da Dhaba in Amritsar, and Bukhara and Karim's in New Delhi.

The list of the world's best desserts was topped by Antakya kunefesi from Turkey. This traditional kunafah variety hails from the ancient Turkish city of Antakya and is made with shredded phyllo pastry filled with creamy, unsalted cheese. Check out the rest of the entries here.





TasteAtlas has previously spotlighted Indian cuisine, ranking three Indian dishes among the world's 50 best breakfast options. Misal Pav from Maharashtra ranked 18th, Paratha came in 23rd, and Chole Bhature from Delhi secured 32nd place. Additionally, more Indian dishes were featured in the 51-100 list.