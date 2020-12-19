North Indian Cuisine: 7 North Indian Curries That Never Fail To Impress!

North Indian cuisine is replete with many decadent curries

Highlights Laal maas is a Rajasthani preparation

Butter chicken has found fans across the globe

Kadahi paneer is 'desi' favourite

You may have the softest rotis, and best quality rice, but the show-stopper of your desi spread would always be the curried preparations. Spicy or mild, rich or light, Indian curries can be of many kinds, if you are particularly planning to plan a North Indian fare at home soon- you again have a pool of options to choose from, so make a wise choice. We have compiled a list of some of our favourites from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, here goes:





1. Butter Chicken





This thick, creamy and luscious tomato-based chicken gravy has found fans across the globe. And guess what? It is actually not that tough to crack at home. Here's a toothsome recipe you would want to thank us for. Click here for the recipe.





North Indian Cuisine: Butter chicken is one of the most loved chicken curries of India







2. Kadhai Paneer





A rustic mix of masalas with diced onions, capsicum and cubes of paneer come together to make for an unforgettable fare. Pair this with hot naan or rice, and you would know what we are talking about. Click here for the recipe.

North Indian Cuisine: Kadhai paneer is a spicy paneer preparation







3. Kashmiri Rogan Josh





A rich lamb curry suffused with traditional and local spices. This hearty treat has all it takes to be the talking point of any spread. Click here for the recipe.





North Indian Cuisine: Roghan josh is a delicious lamb preparation







4. Laal Maas





It is spicy, it is loaded and it is one of the most popular meat curries of not just Rajasthan, but of the whole country. The fiery curry uses a good amount of dried red chillies, hence it is obviously not meant for the faint-hearted. Click here for the recipe.







5. Malai Kofta





Succulent paneer balls, doused in a mild, creamy gravy with a hint of sweet. Studded with dry fruits and nuts, malai kofta is easily one of richest, most finest gravy dishes you can add to your spread. Click here for the recipe.





North Indian Cuisine: Malai kofta is easily one of richest curries we know of







6. Soya Chaap Curry





This 'meat-like' curry has its own separate fan-base. Dumplings made with high protein soya granules, cooked in a tempting, creamy gravy. This is one dish that could unite both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Click here for the recipe.





North Indian Cuisine: Soya chaap curry is made with soya dumplings







7. Rampuri Korma





Promoted

Rampuri cuisine is a fine specimen of 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture. This delicious lamb curry is flavoured with a unique mix of rose water, black pepper powder, elaichi, ghee and coriander seeds. Click here for the recipe.







Try this sumptuous curries of North Indian cuisine and do let us know your favourite out of the lot.









