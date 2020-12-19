SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • North Indian Cuisine: 7 North Indian Curries That Never Fail To Impress!

North Indian Cuisine: 7 North Indian Curries That Never Fail To Impress!

If you are particularly planning to plan a North Indian fare at home soon- you have a pool of options to choose from.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 19, 2020 13:51 IST

Reddit
North Indian Cuisine: 7 North Indian Curries That Never Fail To Impress!

North Indian cuisine is replete with many decadent curries

Highlights
  • Laal maas is a Rajasthani preparation
  • Butter chicken has found fans across the globe
  • Kadahi paneer is 'desi' favourite

You may have the softest rotis, and best quality rice, but the show-stopper of your desi spread would always be the curried preparations. Spicy or mild, rich or light, Indian curries can be of many kinds, if you are particularly planning to plan a North Indian fare at home soon- you again have a pool of options to choose from, so make a wise choice. We have compiled a list of some of our favourites from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, here goes:

1. Butter Chicken

This thick, creamy and luscious tomato-based chicken gravy has found fans across the globe. And guess what? It is actually not that tough to crack at home. Here's a toothsome recipe you would want to thank us for. Click here for the recipe. 

ef4kmc48

North Indian Cuisine: Butter chicken is one of the most loved chicken curries of India


2. Kadhai Paneer

A rustic mix of masalas with diced onions, capsicum and cubes of paneer come together to make for an unforgettable fare. Pair this with hot naan or rice, and you would know what we are talking about. Click here for the recipe. 

Newsbeep
o406gkg

North Indian Cuisine: Kadhai paneer is a spicy paneer preparation 


3. Kashmiri Rogan Josh

A rich lamb curry suffused with traditional and local spices. This hearty treat has all it takes to be the talking point of any spread. Click here for the recipe. 

57s668n8

North Indian Cuisine: Roghan josh is a delicious lamb preparation


4. Laal Maas

It is spicy, it is loaded and it is one of the most popular meat curries of not just Rajasthan, but of the whole country. The fiery curry uses a good amount of dried red chillies, hence it is obviously not meant for the faint-hearted. Click here for the recipe. 


5. Malai Kofta

Succulent paneer balls, doused in a mild, creamy gravy with a hint of sweet. Studded with dry fruits and nuts, malai kofta is easily one of richest, most finest gravy dishes you can add to your spread. Click here for the recipe. 

8alr112o

North Indian Cuisine: Malai kofta is easily one of richest curries we know of


6. Soya Chaap Curry

This 'meat-like' curry has its own separate fan-base. Dumplings made with high protein soya granules, cooked in a tempting, creamy gravy. This is one dish that could unite both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Click here for the recipe. 

p9aqkpao

North Indian Cuisine: Soya chaap curry is made with soya dumplings 


7. Rampuri Korma

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Rampuri cuisine is a fine specimen of 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture. This delicious lamb curry is flavoured with a unique mix of rose water, black pepper powder, elaichi, ghee and coriander seeds. Click here for the recipe. 


Try this sumptuous curries of North Indian cuisine and do let us know your favourite out of the lot.
 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  North IndianNorth Indian CuisineNorth Indian Recipes
When <i>Gulab Jamun</i> And <i>Rasgulla</i> Became Amitabh Bachchan's Toughest Props (See Pic)
When Gulab Jamun And Rasgulla Became Amitabh Bachchan's Toughest Props (See Pic)
Family Leaves Snacks For Food Delivery Agent, Video Of Her Happy Dance Goes Viral
Family Leaves Snacks For Food Delivery Agent, Video Of Her Happy Dance Goes Viral

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 