For generations, Pune's Cafe Goodluck on Fergusson College Road has been more than just a place to grab chai and bun maska. The 90-year-old establishment is a timeless hangout place for college friends, as well as for its old loyalists who have made it a part of their daily ritual. The Irani cafe that has been serving comfort food since 1935 has now found itself at the centre of a controversy after a customer allegedly found a glass piece in his bun maska. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now temporarily suspended its license over hygiene issues, an official said.

The action came after Aakash Jalagi, a resident of Dhayari, posted a video online claiming he found a piece of glass in his bun maska order. Aakash told Pune Mirror that he and his wife planned a small date at FC Road. "We went to Cafe Goodluck and ordered tea along with Bun Maska. When my wife took a bite, she felt a transparent, hard substance in her mouth," he said.

Initially, the couple thought that it was a shard of ice. However, upon checking, they found it was actually a piece of glass. Aakash shared the incident online with the FDA and accused the eatery of negligence and putting the customer's safety at risk. Soon after, the federal agency launched an investigation into the matter.

Bun maska is a popular dish served at Irani cafes.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure said on Sunday, "An inspection was conducted, during which some unhygienic conditions were found. We have suspended the eatery's license until further orders and necessary compliance." He stated that the FDA investigated the restaurant after receiving allegations of glass bits reportedly found in a food item.

According to the Pune Mirror report, the owner of Cafe Goodluck, Kasim Irani, acknowledged the incident and stated that the bread used for the bun maska came from another bakery and was not made in-house.

He claimed that although the cafe had apologised and waived the bill, the customer alleged that the issue was handled poorly, leading him to lodge a complaint.