There's something deeply reassuring about South Indian food. The hiss of a dosa on a hot tawa, the scent of curry leaves in ghee, the slow comfort of sambar that tastes like home. On days when you crave a familiar plate or want to eat something light yet satisfying, South Delhi's kitchens never disappoint. Whether it's a crisp masala dosa, a tangy tamarind rice, or a rich Kerala-style stew with appam, these restaurants deliver the flavours of the south straight to your doorstep. From no-fuss canteens to modern kitchens celebrating regional recipes, here are ten places you can order from on Zomato or Swiggy to bring the South to your table - fresh, fast, and full of flavour.





Here Are The Top South Delhi Restaurants You Should Bookmark If You Love South Indian Food

1. Shree Nameshwaram - Kailash Colony

A reliable, homely South Indian kitchen that serves coastal plates across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka traditions; locals praise the freshness and consistent packaging for delivery. The outlet is run like a classic regional canteen — straightforward food, honest spices, no pretence.





Best Foods To Order:

Munru dosa

Appam + stew

Rava kesari

Filter coffee.

2. Madras Curd Rice Company - Hauz Khas

This delivery-forward brand focuses on comfort bowls built around curd rice and light South Indian combos, their concept - homey, slightly modern - spins on familiar plates, and they run themed thali/feast combos that travel well. Expect neat packaging and dainty touches like podi, ghee and crunchy papads.





Best Foods To Order:

Curd Rice Feast Thali

Mini Podi Uttapam Feast

Bisi Bele Bhaat

Filter coffee/buttermilk.

3. Carnatic Cafe - Greater Kailash 2 (GK2)

Located in the lively M Block Market, Carnatic Cafe in GK2 brings the comforting flavours of Karnataka with its simple decor, the aroma of ghee, and that distinct whiff of freshly brewed filter coffee in the air. Known for its focus on regional recipes, Carnatic keeps things rooted in authenticity while offering a homely, satisfying dining experience. It's the kind of place where South Indian food feels soulful, not showy, and even delivery orders manage to hold up beautifully.





Best Foods To Order:

Malleswaram 18th Cross Dosa

Rava-Coconut Dosa

Thatte Idli

Paddu

Filter Coffee

4. Idlinama — By Inventors of The Idli Grinder - GK2

A concept that puts idlis front and centre, think soft steamed bases paired with inventive chutneys and podi options. Idlinama has become popular for light, easily digestible orders and small combos that travel without losing texture.





Best Foods To Order:

Mini idli + podi

Ragi/Thatte idli variations

Sambar + Chutney combo

Lemon rice

5. Draavin Canteen - Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

A modern, pan-South concept that curates regional snacks and small plates from across the southern states. Their menu reads like a short tour of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — interesting shareable starters, regional rasams and carefully plated mains that do well for delivery. Expect inventive snacks like Maddur Vadai and chilled mango rasam on rotation.





Best Foods To Order

Maddur vadai

Chilled mango rasam + appalam

Ghee podi idli fries

Mutte dosa

6. Juggernaut - Kailash Colony

A busy local favourite with a proper South Indian section; people report strong podi-ghee idlis and well-balanced Chettinad gravies. It's a neighbourhood spot that doubles as a breakfast haunt and a dependable delivery option for dosa lovers in the area.





Best Foods To Order

Podi-ghee idli

Chettinad idli

MLA pesarattu

Rasam And Appalam

7. Amma's Haus - by Asian Haus - East of Kailash

A South/Coastal offering from the Asian Haus group, Amma's Haus has carved a niche for Kerala and Andhra comfort plates. Expect comforting food with rich South Indian flavours and a wide variety of dishes that will tantalise your taste buds.





Best Foods To Order

Gunpowder (Mini podi) idlis

Coconut rice

Appam + stew

Make Your Own Tiffin

8. Dasaprakash - Hauz Khas

A legacy South Indian vegetarian brand, Dasaprakash does classic dosas, set meals and festive thalis with a focus on traditional techniques and consistent spice profiles. Their Hauz Khas outlet keeps long-standing favourites that appeal to anyone who prefers a very traditional, no-frills South Indian plate.

Best Foods To Order

Crispy Rava Masala Dosa

Udupi Set dosa + chutneys

Medu vada

Uttapam platter

9. Cafe Amudham - Green Park

A cosy, filter-coffee-loving cafe that focuses on ghee-rich dosas, thatte idlis and signature tossed ghee rice; it is appreciated for authentic chutneys and generous ghee usage that makes simple plates feel indulgent. Good if you want a comforting, traditional meal that arrives warm and familiar.





Best Foods To Order:

Ghee podi masala dosa

Ghee podi Thatte idli

Ghee podi khara bath

Filter coffee/jaggery coffee.

10. Arisii - Hauz Khas

A compact Hauz Khas kitchen that features South Indian breakfast classics with a slightly modern bent; their menu rotates regional specials and experimental chutneys, making it a good place to order if you want something familiar but with a small twist.





Best Foods To Order:

Mini Masala Dosa

Malabar parotta + Veg Stew

Veg Thakkali Rasam

Javarasi Paal Payasam

Quick ordering tips

If you care about texture, order items that travel well (idlis, podi-idli, thalis). Dosas can lose crispness, so instead, try the thatte/mini formats or order in advance.

For late orders, chain kitchens are safest for continued deliveries; smaller kitchens may close earlier.

So, if you are craving South Indian food, now you know where to order from!