The Kardashians and Jenners are renowned for their extravagant celebrations, and Mother's Day was no exception. Kim Kardashian took charge this year, organizing a lavish brunch for her family and friends. Offering a glimpse into the event on Instagram Stories, Kim showcased an exquisitely elegant venue. Curious about the menu? Fruits galore! Grapes, kiwis, mangoes, papaya, plum, and watermelon surrounded by blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries. A platter graced with puffed pastries and petite croissants sat nearby, accompanied by pitchers of refreshing fruit juices. Our keen eyes also spotted a golden-wrapped gift bowl, adorned with a pretty pink ribbon. The dining table was a sight to behold, featuring fancy cutlery and a delicate string of yellow roses, adding a touch of opulence to the affair. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mommies out there!" Kim captioned the post, accompanied by sun and sunflower emojis. Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Kim Kardashian decided to showcase her culinary skills. Curious about her creation? Flatbreads! "Chi (Chicago West) was wrong, I do cook. Lol," Kim's caption humorously declared. The snapshot depicted Kim managing two pans on the stove, each holding a flatbread, while another one was being rolled out on the countertop. Take a look:

In a previous Instagram post, Kim shared a snapshot of an article written by her youngest son, Chicago West, titled "All about my mom." When asked about the best thing Kim cooks, Chicago amusingly responded, "Mom doesn't cook, she has a chef." He also disclosed Kim's favorite food. Any guesses? A bowl of salad!

Kim Kardashian has a sweet tooth for bread topped with sugar icing. Sharing a picture of a sugary dusted flatbread, she reminisced about how her late father, Robert Kardashian, would have reacted to this indulgence. "My dad would say... 'Kimberly, do you want some beeshee with your sugar?'" she amusingly recounted.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's foodie diaries? Do let us know in the comments below.