To address unemployment issues, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila for development as food hubs in the first phase of a project. "Today there is a serious problem of unemployment. There are unemployed in Delhi too. In the last few years, we have provided employment to 12-13 lakh youth and for the next 5 years, we have a target of 20 lakh jobs," said CM Kejriwal.





Speaking about the food hubs, the Delhi CM said, "We've decided to generate employment in the next five years. Thus Delhi, known as the food capital of India, will get revamped food hubs. Delhi has various markets for Tibetan and Punjabi food. We'll improve their physical infrastructure, roads, electricity, hygiene."





"We'll improve food safety standards in these food hubs, will ensure they follow all hygiene guidelines. In phase I, we will redo 2 hubs. Majnu-ka-Tila and Chandni Chowk will be redone first," he added.





The government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the food hub project.





"A design competition will be held, where the best architectural firms of the country will be called to present their designs. We will try to finalise a design within 12 weeks and give them the job. In the next phase, all other food hubs will be identified and redeveloped," Kejriwal said.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a "free" Spoken English programme for youngsters with an aim to enhance their communication skills and help improve their job prospects.

The programme can be availed by people falling into the age group of 18 and 35, with a deposit amount of Rs 950. This amount will be refunded after the successful completion of the course.





"We are announcing a Spoken English programme for youngsters who lack communication skills. Our Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University will conduct this course. The students who have completed their education up to standard 12 and have poor communication skills can opt for the course. People who are also facing problems in seeking jobs and have a basic knowledge of English of up to standard 8 can also join the course," Kejriwal said.





"This would help develop one's personality and improve the student's job prospects," the Delhi CM added.





The Chief Minister said that the training would be provided to nearly 1 lakh students in Phase 1 of the programme which would be expanded subsequently.





"In Phase-1, we would be providing training to as many as 1 lakh students in one year at 50 centres across Delhi. Subsequently, it would be expanded. Youths aged 18-35 years can get enrolled in this 3-4 month-long course," he said.





"The timings would be flexible. It is completely free. However, an amount of Rs 950 would be kept as a security deposit which would be refunded after successful completion of the course," Kejriwal added.