Navratri is here, and you are already looking for dishes that are healthy, not deep-fried and different from the usual vrat food. If you want to try something unique this festive season, Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a strawberry parfait recipe made with kuttu flour, also known as buckwheat flour.





The recipe is a mix of strawberries, creamy hung curd and a crunchy kuttu crumble to make a layered dessert. It is a different way to enjoy something sweet while observing the Navratri fast.





Kunal shared the recipe for Day 3 of Navratri, when the colour of the day is red. Red represents energy, vitality and strength. The strawberry-based dessert also fits the colour theme of the day.

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Strawberry Kuttu Parfait: Ingredients





For the kuttu crumble





1 cup kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)

2 tablespoons ghee

4 tablespoons fine-grain sugar

A pinch of sendha namak (rock salt)





For the curd mixture





1/2 cup hung curd

2 tablespoons honey





For the strawberry preserve





1 cup strawberries

1 tablespoon sugar





How to make strawberry kuttu parfait





Take kuttu atta in a bowl and add ghee, sugar and a pinch of sendha namak. Mix all the ingredients using your hands.





Rub the mixture between your fingers until it looks like coarse sand. When you press it in your palm, it should hold together. Once you release the pressure, it should crumble easily.





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Place a sheet of parchment paper in the air fryer and spread the kuttu mixture over it. Air-fry it at 180 degrees Celsius for 12 minutes, until it becomes crisp.





Add 1 cup of fresh or frozen strawberries and 1 tablespoon of sugar to a blender jar. Blend them until you get a smooth sauce. Pour it into a cup and keep it aside.





Then mix hung curd and honey in a bowl. Whisk them well until the mixture becomes smooth, creamy and lump-free.





Take the kuttu crumble out of the air fryer and stir it so that it cools evenly. Keep it aside until you are ready to assemble the parfait.





Then, take a parfait glass or any clear serving glass. Add a layer of the kuttu crumble at the bottom. Next, add a layer of the honey and yoghurt mixture and pour the strawberry sauce over it to make the final layer.





Finish with a sprig of mint on top. Your strawberry kuttu parfait is ready to serve.