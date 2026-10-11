Saiyami Kher has completed her third Ironman 70.3 race in Italy. After months of training and following a strict diet, she can now enjoy her favourite foods. The competition took place in Cervia, Italy, where she was “welcomed by 30°C heat. A brutally hot race day, an ocean full of jellyfish and a body that had already been through a lot. But somewhere between the chaos, the heat and the jellyfish, I found a little more fight.”





After so much trouble and training for months, the actor is now ready to take a break from “gels for pizza and electrolytes for tiramisu.”





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She shared the achievement on Instagram and wrote, “3 x Ironman 70.3. Hattrick done. Probably the toughest one yet. Two rough months leading up to the race. Then there's never any shortage of drama when it comes to me and races. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines refused us from boarding because of an error from their end, our bike bags hadn't been updated in their system. Hours of calls, uncertainty and stress, just days before the race.”





Despite all the trouble, Saiyami Kher finished the race 20 minutes faster than her last Ironman. She said the experience taught her that people cannot control every situation, but they can choose how to deal with it.

Saiyami Kher thanked her team and everyone who supported her during her Ironman journey.





Soon after the actor dropped the picture from the race, she received love for industry friends and colleagues, including Anurag Kashyap, Milind Soman, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pooja Dhingra, Shreyaa Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Jitendra Joshi, Shabana Azmi and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, among others.





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Saiyami Kher completed her first Ironman in Erkner Brandenburg, Germany, in 2024. She then took part in her second race in Jonkoping, Sweden, in July 2025.