With the growing popularity of Korean cuisine, Baos have been giving burgers a run for their popularity. Amid the increasing demand for baos among Indian youth, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar gave his own desi spin on the dish.

"India Greatly Supported Us": Sri Lankan Minister On "Difficult Years"

How Chef Himanshu Saini Handles Pressure Of Running 3-Michelin-Star Restaurant

"Indian Food Is Not Just Butter Chicken": Samyukta Nair At NDTV World Summit

"AI Chatbots Horrible For Learning": Andrew Ng At NDTV World Summit

"India No Longer Spectator": Italy On New Delhi's Growing Peacemaker Role

Has Indian Cuisine Finally Arrived On The Global Stage?

Nikhil Kamath On Groww Overtaking Zerodha In Active Clients | Nikhil Kamath

What Gen Z Has That Millennials Don't? Mohini Dey & Band Weigh In

Chatbots Could Be Damaging Adult Learning Too: Andrew Ng

Swami Sarvapriyananda Asks On AI Alignment; Andrew Ng Flags Risks Of Overhyping AI Fears

Sharing a video on his official YouTube channel, the chef showed how to prepare this desi bao. Take a look at the detailed recipe:

Ingredients:

For dough

2 tbsp milk

1 tsp yeast

Water as required

1 tsp sugar

500 g of refined flour

½ tsp oil

For cooking chicken

1½ tbsp oil

7-8 large tomatoes (pureed)

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

3-4 finely chopped green chillies

1 tbsp finely chopped tender coriander stems

3-4 chopped garlic cloves

600 g chicken thighs

Salt to taste

1 tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 heaped tsp coriander powder

3 heaped tbsp curd (beaten)

1 tbsp oregano

½ tbsp chilli flakes

For garlic mayonnaise

15-18 garlic cloves

1 cup mayonnaise

For salad

2 medium tomatoes, sliced

2 ½ medium onions, sliced

4 green chillies

⅓ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Also Read: Barbara Palvin To Kylie Jenner: What Victoria's Secret Models Say They Eat

Method Of Preparation:

To make the bao, the chef started by adding milk to a bowl. To this he added yeast, water as required, and sugar. He gave it a good mix until the sugar dissolved. He then added refined flour to the mixture and kneaded it into a semi-soft dough. He applied oil to the dough and set it aside to ferment.

After the dough was ready, he divided it into medium lemon-sized balls and left it aside for a while. After some time he took the dough balls and rolled them into a thick pizza base. He then folded the rolled-out dough from the middle and placed parchment sheet pieces in between to prevent layers from sticking to each other. The chef transferred them into a steamer and cooked them for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cooked through.

For the chicken, he poured oil in a pan. To this he poured tomato puree, ghee, and salt to taste and cooked it for two to three minutes on a high flame. He then added green chillies, tender coriander stems, and garlic and let it cook for a while.

After that he added chicken, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, and curd and cooked it for seven to eight minutes on a medium flame. He finished it off with oregano and chilli flakes and gave it a good mix.

For the garlic mayonnaise, in a mixer grinder jar, he added garlic and mayonnaise and ground it into a smooth paste. For the salad, the chef added tomatoes, onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, and salt to taste in a bowl and gave it a good mix.

To assemble the bao, the chef took the cooked bao buns, spread some prepared garlic mayonnaise on them, and placed the prepared salad and cooked chicken inside the pocket. To finish off, he garnished with a coriander sprig, chilli oil and tomato ketchup.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle's Restaurant In UAE Launches Butter Chicken Burger With Shake Shack