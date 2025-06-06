The Lakshadweep Islands are renowned for their breathtaking natural beauty. Most tourists go there to enjoy its pristine beaches with picturesque turquoise waters, diverse marine life and multiple opportunities for water sports. But there's so much more it can offer, including the chance to taste distinctive local delicacies. Recently, celebrity chef Sarah Todd shone the spotlight on a wholesome dish from Lakshadweep known as kilanji. She shared a video of herself preparing this treat from scratch and praised its simplicity, smooth texture and comforting flavour.

How To Make Kilanji At Home | Easy Recipe For Lakshadweep's Kilanji

You can bring a taste of Lakshadweep home by preparing Kilanji in your own kitchen. You don't need any special or expensive ingredients - only a handful of everyday ingredients that will mostly be in your pantry already. The basic requirements are: rice, eggs, oil/ghee, banana, sugar and coconut milk.





To make kilanji, Chef Sarah Todd begins by blending soaked rice until she gets a plain liquid. She cracks some eggs into the grinder and then blends them to combine both components. She later sieves this mixture to get a smooth batter. She incorporates a little water to improve its consistency. She adds a pinch of salt to enhance its natural flavour. After this, the chef greases a flat pan/tawa with oil or ghee and ladles some of the batter onto it. She swirls it around until a thin layer of the batter has covered the entire surface of the pan. Once it cooks and the edges can be lifted, she folds it like a crepe or dosa. Next, the chef starts preparing the sweet sauce for the kilanji. She stirs coconut milk with sugar and chopped banana together. Once the elements are mixed well, she tops the paper-thin crepes with this sauce. After that, all that's left is to dig in and relish this unique sweet treat!

"It's light, it's creamy, it's comfort with a salty breeze... passed down through generations. This dish is island simplicity at its finest. Humble, soulful and absolutely unforgettable," says Chef Sarah Todd, as she enjoys the kilanji. In the caption, she added, "Lakshadweep may be India's smallest union territory, but its food tells big stories, influenced by centuries of trade routes, Arab connections, and its incredible local produce. No heavy spices. No rich curries. Just soft, clean island flavours that feel like a breath of sea air."

