Biryani is a culinary sensation that has captured the hearts of foodies across India. This iconic Mughal dish is renowned for its aromatic rice and succulent meat, whether it's juicy mutton or tender chicken. Its irresistible flavours have the power to transport those who savour it to a world of gastronomic bliss. But it seems like even biryani has fallen prey to experimentation, leading to some truly questionable culinary choices. Recently, a video has gone viral showcasing one such bizarre preparation - bubblegum biryani. Yes, we're not kidding. In a clip posted by a food academy on Instagram, a chef was seen serving biryani topped with melted bubble gum to the students.

The video opens with the chef proudly displaying a plate of bubblegum biryani to the camera. The dish is smeared with gooey, pinkish bubble gum, giving it an oddly sticky and unappetising appearance. "Humari bubble gum biryani. Aur aaj yeh saare students ko main khilane wali hoon. Aur jisne bhi nahi khaya, usko main certificate nahi doongi. (Our bubble gum biryani. And today, I'm going to make all the students eat it. And whoever doesn't eat it - I won't give them a certificate)", declares the chef playfully.

Check out the full video below:

When she asks, "So guys, are you ready to eat bubble gum biryani?", the students voice their displeasure in unison. "No," they admit in unison. Clearly, an obvious decision. The side note reads, "Bubble gum biryani in our HKR Baking academy in the finale of our 15-day hands-on workshop."

The video has amassed more than 1.7 million views so far and sparked a rapid reaction from the internet. "Mat karoo (Don't do it). Save biryani," pleaded a biryani lover. Echoing a similar sentiment, another person said, "Yaa Allah, biryani ki hifaazat karo (Oh Lord, protect the biryani)." One person demanded "Justice for biryani." "Please stop making different types of biryani," requested another individual. "Koi zeher de mujhe please (Somebody give me poison)," read a disappointed remark. A user found the bubblegum biryani a "waste of food."

What are your thoughts on this bubblegum biryani? Would you want to try it? Tell us in the comments below!