When food meets fantasy, the line between art and appetite is blurred. Well, we are talking about the rising trend of hyper-realistic culinary creations. Many artists and chefs have taken the Internet by storm with their ability to transform everyday objects into edible masterpieces. Pastry chef and chocolatier Amaury Guichon has often wowed social media users with true-to-life preparations. The talented chef recently posted a video on Instagram where he was seen creating the iconic acorn-obsessed squirrel Scrat from the animated film franchise IceAge. The ingredients? Lots and lots of chocolate.

The video begins with Amaury Guichon adding thick layers of chocolate, one after the other, building a giant-shaped structure of the squirrel. With meticulous precision and a masterful use of carving tools, the chef constructs his edible piece of work with great care and expertise. Large orbs of chocolate balls are used to craft the googly eyes. Once all the chocolate layers are added, the chef sprays it with food colouring resembling the animal. The result will undoubtedly leave your mind blown. The caption read, “Chocolate Ice Age! Do you think he finally got the Acorn?”

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

Heaping praise on Amaury Guichon, one user wrote, “One of my absolute favourite movies! Your talent is nuts!”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “You are just too perfect!!!!!!!!! Guys, this guy is unbelievable!!! He makes it look so easy, of course."

“Another amazing job,” noted one person.

“You are an inspiration to us,” commented one individual.

A hilarious remark read, “I am convinced you, yourself, may actually be made of chocolate. Or maybe I am. Or we all are.”

“Ooolalaa, the squirell is my favourite character,” admitted an Ice Age lover.

So far, the video has received more than 9.8 million views.

